Spot Power Prioritizes Seniors with Lower Electricity Rates and Donations to the Calgary Seniors’ Resource Society
— Darren Chu, Managing Director, Spot Power
Spot Power, an Alberta Community Retailer and part of the UTILITYnet network, is thrilled to announce its ongoing commitment to supporting seniors in Alberta. As part of its mission to save Albertans money, Spot Power is offering seniors lower electricity rates and donating directly to the Calgary Seniors’ Resource Society (CSRS).
Darren Chu, Managing Director of Spot Power and UTILITYnet, expressed his dedication to Albertans and emphasized the importance of supporting seniors. "We are steadfast in our commitment to providing lower rates while also donating 10% of our profits to Alberta Community Partners. Our seniors’ rate is designed to make life easier for this at-risk group, and our direct donations offer further support," Chu stated.
Spot Power offers a senior’s rate of 9.79 cents/kWh (1-year, guaranteed until October 2025), accompanied by a prudential requirement. Customers pay a prudential amount, typically $100, but receive 5% interest per annum, which offsets each bill. Additionally, Spot Power provides a 3-year rate at 9.90 cents/kWh, with a single monthly admin fee of $7.45/site/month and no hidden fees.
The Spot Power commitment to seniors extends beyond discounted rates. Through its Spot Cares program, Spot Power donates 10% of its profits to deserving organizations, including the Calgary Seniors' Resource Society (CSRS). Spot Power has already donated an impressive $54,271.49 to CSRS. The money covers unexpected costs such as medication, emergency food hampers, rent and damage deposits, and even utility services for seniors facing financial difficulty. In December, Spot Power offered to match all donations, giving the group an additional $10,000.
The emergency food haul provided by Spot Power includes essential items such as shelf-stable milk, bread, meat, frozen vegetables, canned vegetables and fruits, soups, meal replacements, cereals, breakfast foods, and coffee/tea. By addressing immediate needs, Spot Power ensures the health, safety, and dignity of older adults in Calgary.
Spot Power's choice to support the Calgary Seniors' Resource Society stems from the organization's dedication to assisting vulnerable seniors in the community. Recognizing the significant contributions seniors have made to the province, Spot Power appreciates the care and hard work invested in keeping them happy, healthy, and supported.
About UTILITYnet:
With over 45 years of experience in Alberta's energy market, Utility Networks & Partners Inc. (“UTILITYnet”) is an Alberta-based energy management company providing energy management, billing validation and retailing services to Alberta’s Oil & Gas companies, industrials, self-retailers, REAs and Community Retailers.
About Spot Power:
Spot Power is an Alberta Community Retailer dedicated to providing optimized energy rates to help Albertans save money. With a focus on supporting local communities, Spot Power invests 10% of its profits into various community groups. By offering competitive rates and exceptional customer service, Spot Power aims to empower Albertans and make a positive impact on their lives.
