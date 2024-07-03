'American Made' by Sebastian James Is An Independence Day Anthem
"American Made" reminds us that we can embrace our uniqueness while rejoicing in a shared unity.
We wanted the album to be recorded exactly how it would be performed live, so we tracked everything together and stayed true to our process.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Made is now officially the song of the summer! The anthemic single by Sebastian James is sweeping the nation. Already getting heavy airplay in Sebastian's hometown of Kansas City, MO., the song is moving steadily up the charts and is currently at #47 on the Mediabase Top 40 Chart. It's in regular rotation on radio stations across the country. The music video reached #1 on the California Music Channel and the single has over 22k organic streams on Spotify. Sebastian has been doing interviews at college, commercial and talk radio stations. He discusses the way that his humble, Midwestern upbringing heavily influences his music and his life. Sebastian's music can be described as a nostalgic mix of classic Rock, sprinkled with Country overtones wrapped in the catchiness of a Pop chorus. "American Made" reminds us that we can embrace our uniqueness while rejoicing in a shared love of family and unity.
— Sebastian James
On the eve of our country's celebration of Independence, Sebastian is also preparing to drop his second single, "When We Were Young,” which will be released worldwide on July 19. Another nostalgic ode to simpler times. Singing about young love, summer days and experiencing the world through the rosy colored lens of yesteryear.
About Sebastian James:
2024 will bring Sebastian James to the world stage with his highly anticipated solo album, Old School Cool, slated for release this fall on Tungsten Records, an independent label that James co-founded. The album was mastered by Dave Collins, a Grammy Award winning, mastering engineer who's worked with a laundry list of iconic superstars; Black Sabbath, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Metallica and many more. Holding true to its name, the magic of Old School Cool is derived from the vintage approach that James followed when creating the record. "We wanted the album to be recorded exactly how it would be performed live, so we tracked everything together and stayed true to our process. I'm talking 100-watt Marshall's cranked to 11, big drums with no retriggering or quantization, an Ampeg SVT classic with a thunderous 8x10 cab, all topped with raw, powerful, organic vocals."
The full-production music video for “American Made” gives viewers a glimpse into the life of Sebastian James, centered around a close knit family enjoying one another’s company and being completely present. No devices or screen time, just hands on fun, riding motorcycles, cruising around in muscle cars, and creating genuine memories. A family man, he received his MBA with summa cum laude honors while touring and making a name for himself in the music industry. Sebastian has been performing since he was 18 and his talents have taken him around the country, from legendary venues like Whiskey a Go Go in Hollywood to the world's largest biker bar, The Full Throttle Saloon, in which he also appeared on seasons four and five of the reality television show bearing the same name.
"When We Were Young" is available to pre-save now on all streaming platforms. For more information on Sebastian James contact Zenobia Simmons and visit the Tungsten Records website.
