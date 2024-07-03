Wednesday, July 3

How a rural WA school overcame the pandemic slump

During the pandemic, when schools across the country saw academic test scores plummet, scores at Wahitis Elementary improved. While Wahitis saw a drop in test scores the year following the pandemic, scores have rebounded to be on par with those recorded in 2018-19, which makes the school better off than most Washington public elementary schools. Wahitis continues to be a standout in the state, doing significantly better than other schools with high numbers of students from low-income families. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Emree Weaver)

Inslee headlines kickoff event for statewide campaign to address gender pay gap

More than 100 people filled Nectar Lounge in Fremont on Friday to kick off Activate 3.8, a statewide campaign to address the gender pay gap. The campaign is a project of the Washington State Women’s Commission, a cabinet-level state agency signed into existence by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2018. According to a report from the National Partnership for Women and Families, women’s median earnings in Washington were $18,400 less than men’s in 2022. It was the second-widest gender pay gap in the country, topped only by Utah’s at $20,649. Continue reading at Puget Sound Business Journal. (CLAYMOREMACMEDIA)

Washington State Department of Agriculture strengthens local food system with grant

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) awarded $1.5 million to strengthen the state’s local food system. Announced on Tuesday, the $1.5 million grant will support the infrastructure, supply chains and market access connected to the food supply system. A total of 337 applications were submitted by farmers, food processors, distributors, small businesses and organizations part of the supply chain in the state. Continue reading at KIRO 7. (Scott Olson)

Aberdeen Daily World

Micro grants to help downtown Aberdeen businesses

Axios

The hottest days of the year are coming to Seattle

Capital Press

Farm groups celebrate demise of Chevron doctrine

On heels of Chevon decision, Supreme Court vacates rulings

‘Armchair engineer’ sees bigger goal behind Snake River dam controversy

Columbian

Low-income senior apartments with all-inclusive care planned in Felida

To save spotted owls, US officials plan to kill hundreds of thousands of another owl species

Everett Herald

Western Washington braces for ‘above normal’ wildfire season

State-funded scholarship helps Stanwood student go to college

Fourth of July heat wave to bring highs in 90s, stoking wildfire fears

Kent Reporter

New technology lets Renton Police track suspects in real time

News Tribune

See illegal fireworks? Report it online instead of calling 911 if it’s not an emergency

Firearms instructor, other Lakewood cops reprimanded for inadvertently firing their guns

Peninsula Daily News

McKinlley Paper Mill layoffs to have widespread impact

Opinion: PAT NEAL: The Fish Cop Employment Security Act

Port Townsend Leader

Algae-bloom leads to seafood harvest stop at three bays

Puget Sound Business Journal

Among small businesses, there’s a huge divide on finances

Judge dismisses Seattle homeowner’s challenge to city MHA law

Covid-era program fuels $300M in new funding to small businesses

Inslee headlines kickoff event for statewide campaign to address gender pay gap

Seattle Times

Declining number of kids in nearly all areas of WA

How a rural WA school overcame the pandemic slump

Seattle-area home values rebound, but offices take a hit

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Seattle’s affordable housing program

Skagit Valley Herald

Threatened North Cascades bird to be protected

Spokesman Review

Spokane tech hub project misses out in competition for federal funds

Washington Post

FDA approves Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s drug after months of delay

A covid summer uptick is underway as FLiRT and LB.1 variants ascend

WA State Standard

At least $5.5M in food and cash assistance lost to ‘alarming surge’ in card scams

Wenatchee World

Edgar Reinfeld tapped to head Wenatchee police

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society gets interim executive director

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with law enforcement in Spanaway

To save spotted owls, US officials plan to kill hundreds of thousands of another owl species

Bullying, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit filed against Seattle Police Department

Seattle City Council will vote whether to send $1.5 billion transportation levy to November ballot

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Ahead of July 4 travel rush, report shows surge of traffic deaths in Washington

Incidents of children falling from windows are on the rise in Snohomish County

Washington State Department of Agriculture strengthens local food system with grant

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington state’s population officially tops 8 million people

Washington’s new law targets spectators at illegal street races with fines, citations

4 female officers sue city of Seattle, SPD over gender discrimination and retaliation

KNKX Public Radio

A new federal rule could offer protection from extreme heat to millions of workers

After Supreme Court ruling, an advocate for homeless rights talks about what’s next

KUOW Public Radio

Most of Western Washington will see a rise in 2024 property values, but not everywhere

KXLY (ABC)

Housing assistance program reopens applications after eight years

Cascadia Daily News

July Fourth fireworks leave environmental mess for Whatcom shoreline residents

Upgrades ongoing at Post Point as city buys time to find better environmental solution

Crosscut

Seattle veterans clinic closes after mold, ceiling leak reports

MyNorthwest

4 female officers filing lawsuit against Seattle, SPD over discrimination, harassment