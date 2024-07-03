Wednesday, July 3
How a rural WA school overcame the pandemic slump
During the pandemic, when schools across the country saw academic test scores plummet, scores at Wahitis Elementary improved. While Wahitis saw a drop in test scores the year following the pandemic, scores have rebounded to be on par with those recorded in 2018-19, which makes the school better off than most Washington public elementary schools. Wahitis continues to be a standout in the state, doing significantly better than other schools with high numbers of students from low-income families. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Emree Weaver)
Inslee headlines kickoff event for statewide campaign to address gender pay gap
More than 100 people filled Nectar Lounge in Fremont on Friday to kick off Activate 3.8, a statewide campaign to address the gender pay gap. The campaign is a project of the Washington State Women’s Commission, a cabinet-level state agency signed into existence by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2018. According to a report from the National Partnership for Women and Families, women’s median earnings in Washington were $18,400 less than men’s in 2022. It was the second-widest gender pay gap in the country, topped only by Utah’s at $20,649. Continue reading at Puget Sound Business Journal. (CLAYMOREMACMEDIA)
Washington State Department of Agriculture strengthens local food system with grant
The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) awarded $1.5 million to strengthen the state’s local food system. Announced on Tuesday, the $1.5 million grant will support the infrastructure, supply chains and market access connected to the food supply system. A total of 337 applications were submitted by farmers, food processors, distributors, small businesses and organizations part of the supply chain in the state. Continue reading at KIRO 7. (Scott Olson)
Aberdeen Daily World
Micro grants to help downtown Aberdeen businesses
Axios
The hottest days of the year are coming to Seattle
Capital Press
Farm groups celebrate demise of Chevron doctrine
On heels of Chevon decision, Supreme Court vacates rulings
‘Armchair engineer’ sees bigger goal behind Snake River dam controversy
Columbian
Low-income senior apartments with all-inclusive care planned in Felida
To save spotted owls, US officials plan to kill hundreds of thousands of another owl species
Everett Herald
Western Washington braces for ‘above normal’ wildfire season
State-funded scholarship helps Stanwood student go to college
Fourth of July heat wave to bring highs in 90s, stoking wildfire fears
Kent Reporter
New technology lets Renton Police track suspects in real time
News Tribune
See illegal fireworks? Report it online instead of calling 911 if it’s not an emergency
Firearms instructor, other Lakewood cops reprimanded for inadvertently firing their guns
Peninsula Daily News
McKinlley Paper Mill layoffs to have widespread impact
Opinion: PAT NEAL: The Fish Cop Employment Security Act
Port Townsend Leader
Algae-bloom leads to seafood harvest stop at three bays
Puget Sound Business Journal
Among small businesses, there’s a huge divide on finances
Judge dismisses Seattle homeowner’s challenge to city MHA law
Covid-era program fuels $300M in new funding to small businesses
Seattle Times
Declining number of kids in nearly all areas of WA
Seattle-area home values rebound, but offices take a hit
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Seattle’s affordable housing program
Skagit Valley Herald
Threatened North Cascades bird to be protected
Spokesman Review
Spokane tech hub project misses out in competition for federal funds
Washington Post
FDA approves Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s drug after months of delay
A covid summer uptick is underway as FLiRT and LB.1 variants ascend
WA State Standard
At least $5.5M in food and cash assistance lost to ‘alarming surge’ in card scams
Wenatchee World
Edgar Reinfeld tapped to head Wenatchee police
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society gets interim executive director
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with law enforcement in Spanaway
Bullying, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit filed against Seattle Police Department
Seattle City Council will vote whether to send $1.5 billion transportation levy to November ballot
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Ahead of July 4 travel rush, report shows surge of traffic deaths in Washington
Incidents of children falling from windows are on the rise in Snohomish County
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Washington state’s population officially tops 8 million people
Washington’s new law targets spectators at illegal street races with fines, citations
4 female officers sue city of Seattle, SPD over gender discrimination and retaliation
KNKX Public Radio
A new federal rule could offer protection from extreme heat to millions of workers
After Supreme Court ruling, an advocate for homeless rights talks about what’s next
KUOW Public Radio
Most of Western Washington will see a rise in 2024 property values, but not everywhere
KXLY (ABC)
Housing assistance program reopens applications after eight years
Cascadia Daily News
July Fourth fireworks leave environmental mess for Whatcom shoreline residents
Upgrades ongoing at Post Point as city buys time to find better environmental solution
Crosscut
Seattle veterans clinic closes after mold, ceiling leak reports
MyNorthwest
4 female officers filing lawsuit against Seattle, SPD over discrimination, harassment