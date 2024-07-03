Construction set to begin on I-40/US 93 Kingman interchange

PHOENIX – Work is scheduled to get underway Thursday, July 11, on a free-flowing interchange connecting US 93 and Interstate 40 in Kingman.

The $106 million project is planned to eliminate delays that can occur for passenger and truck traffic on the main route between Las Vegas and Arizona. While traffic now must stop at a traffic signal where Beale Street intersects with I-40, a system-to-system interchange will feature ramps that allow traffic to flow freely.

Those new ramps will create one new mile of highway between I-40 and US 93, running northwest of the existing interchange at I-40 and Beale Street. Other project features include:

Widening more than one mile of I-40 in both directions between the new interchange and Stockton Hill Road

Adding a merge lane on US 93 northbound

Widening and/or rehabilitating four bridges on I-40

Building sound walls along a portion of I-40 to the west of Stockton Hill Road

Constructing drainage features

For more information on the Kingman interchange project and to subscribe for updates, please visit azdot.gov/WestKingmanTI. Visitors to the webpage can also watch a flyover video simulation of what the project will look like upon completion.

This project is among several underway or planned to improve US 93, which travels 200 miles between Wickenburg and the Nevada line at Hoover Dam. In addition to constructing the Kingman interchange, ADOT's long-term vision calls for a four-lane divided highway through the entire 200 miles between Wickenburg and Nevada. Since 1999, ADOT has completed 19 projects to modernize US 93 between Wickenburg and I-40.

A current US 93 project near Wickenburg is now more than halfway done as work continues to transform a 5-mile section of two-lane roadway into a four-lane divided highway. Work on the Wickenburg-area project is expected to continue through this year, with lane restrictions limited to overnight hours to minimize traffic impacts. More information is available at azdot.gov/US93Wickenburg.

ADOT’s Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program for 2025-2029 has these additional projects scheduled to convert segments US 93 to four-lane divided highway: mileposts 106-109.5. in the Cane Springs area; mileposts 190.5-193.5 in the Vista Royale area northwest of Wickenburg; and mileposts 161.7-166.2 in the area of Big Jim Wash.

For more information on other current and planned improvement projects in northwestern Arizona, please visit the Northwest Regional Improvements US 93 and I-40 webpage.