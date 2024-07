Integral Yoga Institute in NYC Introduces Rooftop Yoga for All Levels

Integral Yoga Institute NYC Integral Yoga Institute NYC Roof Yoga Roof Yoga on Integral Yoga Institute NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integral Yoga Institute , nestled in the heart of New York City's West Village is now offering yoga classes on their rooftop. Organizers say this practice will enhance the experience.A traditional Hatha Yoga class (taught by instructor Pune Praneswari), it encompasses a steady flow, relaxation between poses, and guided instruction throughout. Each class is from 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM and the cost of admission is $27"It's a treat for beginners or continuing students. Please bring a hat, sunglasses, and sun protection as needed as we greet the day and experience." said Radha Metro-Midkiff , Executive Director of Integral Yoga Institute New York Upcoming classes include:Sunday, July 7, 2024Sunday, July 14th, 2024Sunday, July 21st, 2024Sunday, July 28th, 2024Sunday, August 4th, 2024Sunday, August 11th, 2024Sunday, August 18th, 2024Sunday, August 25th, 2024Sunday, September 1st, 2024Established in 1966 as a non-profit , the institute has been serving the community through the practice and teachings of Yoga as imparted by Sri Swami Satchidananda since its founding."Integral Yoga's teachings aim to help individuals realize their full potential by cultivating an easeful body, a peaceful mind, a useful life, and, ultimately, the realization of one's true Self." said Radha Metro-Midkiff, Executive Director of Integral Yoga Institute New York. "We promote equity by offering a welcoming environment for people of all races, faiths, ages, gender identities, and sexual orientations to enjoy the benefits of a yoga practice. Our goal is to promote peace in the individual, as well as harmony and understanding in the world."Media Contact:For more information about Integral Yoga Institute New York and to explore the upcoming events, classes, and teachings, please visit Integral Yoga Institute's Website or contact Radha Metro-Midkiff, Executive Director, at Integral Yoga Institute New York