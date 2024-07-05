InventionHome® Inventor Creates Software App for Detecting Earthquakes through EMF Emissions Days Prior to Occurrence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Donald M. of Cape Canaveral, FL is the creator of Quake Me Up, a software application that runs in the background of a phone to identify low frequency electromagnetic field emissions, sending the data to a central collection point. Data collected can help identify and predict natural disasters like earthquakes and volcanic eruptions several days in advance. The crowd-sourced data collection project collects geomagnetic data from the magnetometers that modern smartphones use. Local and National Emergency Response teams and Monitoring Agencies can collect this data from citizens around an area and potentially provide early warnings to natural catastrophes like earthquakes or volcanic activity.
Research conducted from 2010 to 2019 by the Applied Science Team with Google Research and QuakeFinder, a firm that has collected earthquake data since 2005, (https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2022JB024109) has shown changes in the magnetic field near disaster sites 24 to 72 hours before an earthquake. While the research did not have enough data to support a full public response, technology to predict when an earthquake will strike could act as a reliable precursor to earthquakes prior to ground shakes.
The Quake Me Up app expands upon this research in an attempt to maximize public safety in relation to earthquakes, volcanoes, and other natural disasters. The application can detect Very Low Frequency (VLF) electromagnetic emissions to detect the strength of magnetic force fields and combine that with the data from all other users. Thousands of simultaneous users can send this data to a centralized collection point to identify potential tectonic activity. If a major catastrophe is predicted and/or identified, the app can provide a “yellow” alert for phone holders and emergency response networks, i.e., fire, police, medical, etc. The app can be accessed to provide preparedness for both earthquake and volcano and action that should be taken. Ultimately, the app offers a way to maintain global information of the Earth’s electromagnetic environment on a consistent basis.
Current methods of predicting earthquakes and volcanic eruptions involves a variety of technologies and methodologies. While accurate prediction remains challenging, several tools and techniques are employed to monitor and forecast seismic and volcanic activities. Seismographs, GPS and inSAR, EEWS (earthquake early warning systems), machine learning, and microseismic monitoring are some techniques employed to identify magnetic and geospatial activity.
Innovations are needed in this field, and the Quake Me Up app offers versatility through its crowdsourced functions. Involving the public in reporting observations and experiences can provide additional data points and raise awareness. Enhanced seismic activity predictions can save lives and ultimately offer opportunities for people to participate in seismic activity research worldwide.
Donald filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Quake Me Up product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Quake Me Up can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Research conducted from 2010 to 2019 by the Applied Science Team with Google Research and QuakeFinder, a firm that has collected earthquake data since 2005, (https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2022JB024109) has shown changes in the magnetic field near disaster sites 24 to 72 hours before an earthquake. While the research did not have enough data to support a full public response, technology to predict when an earthquake will strike could act as a reliable precursor to earthquakes prior to ground shakes.
The Quake Me Up app expands upon this research in an attempt to maximize public safety in relation to earthquakes, volcanoes, and other natural disasters. The application can detect Very Low Frequency (VLF) electromagnetic emissions to detect the strength of magnetic force fields and combine that with the data from all other users. Thousands of simultaneous users can send this data to a centralized collection point to identify potential tectonic activity. If a major catastrophe is predicted and/or identified, the app can provide a “yellow” alert for phone holders and emergency response networks, i.e., fire, police, medical, etc. The app can be accessed to provide preparedness for both earthquake and volcano and action that should be taken. Ultimately, the app offers a way to maintain global information of the Earth’s electromagnetic environment on a consistent basis.
Current methods of predicting earthquakes and volcanic eruptions involves a variety of technologies and methodologies. While accurate prediction remains challenging, several tools and techniques are employed to monitor and forecast seismic and volcanic activities. Seismographs, GPS and inSAR, EEWS (earthquake early warning systems), machine learning, and microseismic monitoring are some techniques employed to identify magnetic and geospatial activity.
Innovations are needed in this field, and the Quake Me Up app offers versatility through its crowdsourced functions. Involving the public in reporting observations and experiences can provide additional data points and raise awareness. Enhanced seismic activity predictions can save lives and ultimately offer opportunities for people to participate in seismic activity research worldwide.
Donald filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Quake Me Up product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Quake Me Up can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
email us here