Gov. Justice declares holiday for state employees on Friday, July 5, 2024

"We should all take time to reflect on all the sacrifices made by our veterans and active duty military members this Independence Day," Gov. Justice said. "Their sacrifices are the reason we can celebrate the freedoms of this great nation. I hope all our state employees take time to reflect on this while spending time with their family and friends this weekend. "During this long weekend, I hope you all get the chance to discover the many wonders of Almost Heaven. Our state is full of hidden gems just waiting to be explored, so take some time to go out and find them. Babydog and I wish everyone a safe and fun Independence Day weekend.”