ACTALL EXPANDS SALES FOOTPRINT AND DEEPENS COMMITMENT TO FORMER BOSCH CUSTOMERS

Actall hires Josh Zimmerman from Bosch Security Escort

His background with Security Escort will significantly enhance our ability to create pathways from Bosch to ATLAS” — Josh Childs, VP Sales, Actall

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACTALL CORPORATION, a leading provider of Real Time Location Systems for Complex Architecture, announced today that Josh Zimmerman has joined the Actall team as VP Sales. Josh will be based on the US East coast and will share sales responsibilities with Actall veteran Josh Childs.

Josh brings almost 20 years experience in the RTLS industry, directing the worldwide sales for Bosch’s Security Escort product line from the early 2000’s until the product’s End of Life was announced in 2022. Actall and Bosch had been the 'go to' manufacturers for staff duress systems in complex architecture while Security Escort was active in the marketplace.

“I am excited to welcome Josh to the Actall team”, said Bob Hampe, Actall’s President and CEO. “Josh is a recognized RTLS expert and will be a key player in Actall’s ongoing efforts to engineer continuity solutions for former Bosch customers facing system replacements. His depth of knowledge in the Bosch RTLS system is unrivaled.”

“Josh Zimmerman is an exceptional addition to Actall, bringing significant RTLS expertise and a robust background at Bosch,” said Josh Childs, VP Sales at Actall. “His background with Security Escort will significantly enhance our ability to create pathways from Bosch to ATLAS and will grow our customer engagement. I’m very excited about his potential impact on our team and sales performance.”

“This also affords Actall the ability to deepen its Sales team for broader coverage of the worldwide demand for the ATLAS Real Time Locating System”, added Hampe. “The depth of technical knowledge and market experience that the combination of Childs and Zimmerman bring to the table is without comparison. I am very excited for our future.”

“I am thrilled to join a company and team dedicated to customer experience and cutting-edge technology,” said Zimmerman. “With over 20 years in the industry, I look forward to contributing my RTLS expertise across multiple industries to Actall Corporation. Together, we will raise the bar and develop new industry standards, setting a benchmark for excellence and innovation in the RTLS sector. “

About Actall Corporation

Actall Corporation is an experienced systems engineering firm for Indoor Positioning Solutions. Our technical expertise stems from our success in deploying locating systems in extremely difficult & dense facilities. We have designed locating systems to meet owner criteria in environments where other providers cannot, including jails/prisons, mental health centers, state capitals and courts. Actall systems leverage accurate locating technologies for patients, inmates, staff, visitors and assets to generate valuable intelligence.

About Rakana Technologies

Rakana Technologies, Inc is a technology holding company principally engaged in indoor positioning systems, IoT design and implementation and process improvement software solutions through its subsidiaries (Rakana Technologies and its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the “RT Group”).The RT Group includes Actall Corporation, DataByx and Kiasm.io

