InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Safety Vest with Flaps on the Back to Release Excess Heat
Steven A. of Honolulu, HI is the creator of the Cooler Safety Vest, a modified safety vest with open flaps on the back to release body heat. Users can wear the vest to maintain optimal visibility when working while reducing the chance of elevated body temperatures causing heat related ailments like heat stroke, exhaustion, and dehydration. The flaps allow wind and cool air to pass through the vest while warm body heat can escape.
Users can wear the vest to keep themselves cool, effectively preventing heat-related ailments like heat stroke, dehydration, and more. The vest retains all visibility properties to maintain optimal safety while in a work zone. It can be exceptionally useful for construction workers, first responders, pedestrians, and much more.
Markets for safety vests vary depending on factors such as region, industry regulations, and economic conditions. Safety vests are utilized in a significant variety of industries like law enforcement, traffic control, construction work, and many other high risk environments. There's currently a trend towards more advanced safety vests incorporating features like LED lights, reflective materials, and ergonomic designs to keep wearers safe and maximize visibility to motorists and pedestrians.
Manufacturers in these industries are looking for versatile and innovative products to expand their product lines and profits. The Cooler Safety Vest offers several features that would accommodate these factors and increase sales. While featuring a bright construction and reflective materials for standard safety measures, the vest’s flaps on the rear side provide an additional needed innovation in the industry. These types of vests are commonly worn outdoors during extreme heat, and the flaps will help keep people cool and prevent conditions like dehydration, heat stroke, and much more.
Steven filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Cooler Safety Vest product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Cooler Safety Vest can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
