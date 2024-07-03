InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Hands Free Pool Skimming Net for Removing Debris from the Water Surface
EINPresswire.com/ -- Norma H. of Lee’s Summit, MO is the creator of the Water Net, a debris catching system for above-ground and in-ground pools. The system features a PVC pipe frame that supports a mesh net for catching all debris floating on a pool surface for easy removal. Debris on the water surface circulated via the filter and pump can float directly into the net for easy and convenient removal from the pool. The net is secured to a rectangular PVC pipe frame, connected and supported on the side of a pool via a bracket and clamp.
Once the bracket and clamp are secure on the side of the pool, the net remains deployed on the water surface. The net collects dirt, twigs, leaves, small insects, and other debris on the pool surface, essentially replacing the need for a standard hand skimmer. There may also be an optional flat mount available to support the net within a pool near a patio or deck. The system can be easily dissembled for storage and transportation.
The pool skimmer includes a thermometer and a chemical sensor attached to the tubular frame, wherein the thermometer and the sensor are in wireless communication with a smartphone. Users can attach the phone to the water net via a mount. Owners can see the temperature of the water, and the sensor detects chlorine and other chemicals in the pool remotely via the smartphone application. Ultimately, the tool offers a much more effective and convenient replacement for handheld pool skimmers.
Residential pool owners are constantly seeking convenient and efficient ways to maintain their pools. Markets for hands-free pool skimmers, including both automatic and robotic skimmers, are growing at an accelerated rate due to their efficiency. With more people investing in pools, especially after the pandemic, the demand for pool maintenance products has risen. Efficient skimmers help in maintaining cleaner pools, which can reduce the need for chemicals and promote eco-friendly pool maintenance.
One downside to an automated or robotic skimmer is the high upfront cost. Despite their effectiveness, most homeowners are unable to afford these devices at a reasonable price point. The Water Net is a much more cost-effective option that simply clamps onto the side of an above-ground or in-ground pool while still offering hands-free operation. With the added versatility of tracking water temperature and identifying water chemical levels, the Water Net would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line.
Norma filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Water Net product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Water Net can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions.
InventionHome
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
