InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Quilted Mat that Protects Footwear from Scrapes and Scuffs While Driving
EINPresswire.com/ -- Evelin I. of Las Vegas, NV is the creator of the Shoes Protector, a protective mat that prevents scuffs on the back of footwear while driving. Users can install the mat on a vehicle floor via hook and loop fastener patches and maintain an optimal look for their footwear without unsightly scuffs and black marks on the back. Three pieces of hook and loop fasteners are attached to the mat and three corresponding pieces will be attached to the original carpet of the vehicle next to the accelerator. The mat is detachable for easy cleaning and is machine washable.
When installed, a user’s foot will rub against the mat rather than directly against the vehicle floor. The mat prevents scuffs and unsightly black marks on footwear that require cleaning and maintenance. People can maintain a perfect, professional look on footwear after operating a vehicle.
Consumers increasingly seek to personalize their vehicles, driving demand for a wide range of accessories, from seat covers and floor mats to high-tech gadgets and decorative items. The markets for these types of accessories are substantial and dynamic driven by factors like market size and growth rate. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for this sector is expected to be robust, often in the range of 5-10% depending on the specific type of accessory.
Popular product categories include seat covers, cushions, custom floor mats, organizers, sunshades, and other highly customizable product that offer comfort and convenience. Typical floor mats for vehicles are made of rubber, plastic, or silicone and may leave black marks and scuffs on the back of the driver’s footwear. For professionals who try to maintain a fresh look and appearance, this can be problematic. The Shoes Protector is an innovative and versatile padded mat that functions as a barrier between footwear and the floor mat, ensuring drivers can keep their shoes clean while driving.
Evelin filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Shoes Protector product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Shoes Protector can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions.
