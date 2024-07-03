Long prison sentences for Belarusian opposition experts violate free speech and free trial rights, OSCE human rights office says

WARSAW, 3 July 2024 – This week’s verdicts by a Minsk court sentencing 20 Belarusian experts and analysts in absentia to over a decade in prison for peaceful activities in support of the political opposition are a clear violation of free speech and the right to a fair trial, and should be revoked, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said today.

“These sentences violate some of Belarus’ most fundamental commitments to respect human rights and the rule of law,” said ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci. “We are deeply concerned and dismayed by the numerous convictions of civil society leaders and political opposition in recent years. We reiterate our urgent call to the Belarusian authorities to allow the free expression of dissent and release all those who have been unjustly imprisoned.”

In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential elections thousands of Belarusians fled to safety abroad, including many members of civil society and the political opposition. The convictions of the 20 experts sentenced in absentia this week to prison terms of 11 years or more underline serious concerns about the lack of independence of the justice system and the absence of respect for the right to a fair trial, including the right to an independent court and to an effective defence.

All OSCE countries have committed to respect human rights and the rule of law, and to ensure accountability for human rights violations. ODIHR calls once more on the Belarusian authorities to fulfil their international obligations and commitments to guarantee the right to a fair trial and the independence of the judiciary.