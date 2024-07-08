Crumbl Goes Mini
Crumbl values our customers' input immensely. We encourage feedback through multiple channels including our Crumbl App on the Cookie Journal, where customers can directly influence our menu evolution.”LINDON, UT, USA, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crumbl®, known for its weekly rotating menu of desserts served up in its iconic pink box, now offers Minis full time for customers at participating locations.
— Graciela Chadwick, Chief Operations Officer at Crumbl
Baked Fresh Every Day
Baked fresh daily with quality ingredients, Crumbl's sweet treats have become a favorite among dessert enthusiasts. Now, the introduction of Crumbl Minis continues the bakery’s commitment to delivering exceptional taste and freshness with every bite-sized treat.
Customers Asked, Crumbl Listened
Starting July 8, 2024, Crumbl will feature Minis on its menu each day in response to customer feedback requesting more versatile options for enjoying Crumbl’s freshly baked desserts.
"Crumbl values our customers' input immensely," said Graciela Chadwick, Chief Operations Officer at Crumbl. "We encourage feedback through multiple channels including our Crumbl App on the Cookie Journal, where customers can directly influence our menu evolution, ensuring we continue to exceed their expectations."
At Crumbl, customer satisfaction is paramount. Crumbl actively encourages and values feedback from fans and fans-to-be, believing it to be crucial in shaping the weekly menu and enhancing the overall customer experience. Whether through Crumbl’s user-friendly Crumbl App on the Cookie Journal, social media platforms, or in-store reviews, Crumbl strives to maintain open lines of communication to better serve the community of dessert enthusiasts.
Taste Weekly with Minis
Crumbl Minis are meticulously crafted, smaller versions of Crumbl’s signature offerings. Perfect for sampling the weekly rotating menu, they allow customers to indulge in a variety of flavors.
Available exclusively in 3-Pack, 6-Pack, and Party Pack (12 cookies) sizes, Crumbl Minis cater to both individual cravings and group gatherings, ensuring there's a size suitable for every occasion.
For more information on Crumbl Minis and to find a location near you, visit www.crumbl.com.
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies, @crumbl.ca), or at any of the nationwide locations.
Crumbl Press
Crumbl
press@crumbl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok