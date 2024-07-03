Actor, Filmmaker and Country Music Chart-Topper John Schneider’s New Album is “Made in America"
There are songs here that will make you tap your foot. Songs that will make you laugh. Songs that will make you proud. And most importantly, songs that will make you think. ”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Schneider will release his new album, Made in America, on July 4th. The actor, filmmaker and country music chart-topper specifically chose Independence Day for the release of his new collection of patriotic country anthems, which includes the debut single, “She’s Worth It.”
— John Schneider
Watch the “She’s Worth It” music video: https://youtu.be/b13FJ0MBR-A
Following his unmasking on the hit FOX series The Masked Singer in December, Schneider got to work on the album in Nashville. Schneider wrote or co-wrote 7 of the 8 originals for the album, and Larry Hall, the composer for Schneider's recent film, To Die For, composed the background music for "The Hyphen" and "You Ask Me Why" - original poems written by James Mitchum.
"The number one reason I made this album is to exercise my first amendment right of freedom of speech,” says Schneider. "After a few years of hearing people gripe and complain about living in this great country of ours, I decided the best way to educate is through music. There are songs here that will make you tap your foot. Songs that will make you laugh. Songs that will make you proud. And most importantly, songs that will make you think. Made in America is not only a celebration of American thought it’s also a challenge for people to think things through. I hope you enjoy it and that you will share it with the patriots and naysayers in your life."
Schneider will celebrate Independence Day with fans at a sold out event at the Historic Select Theater in Mineola, Texas, where he will host a screening of his patriotic film, To Die For, and perform a live concert filled with new music from the new album as well as his biggest hits. Schneider wrote, directed and stars in To Die For, which takes a stand for patriotism and the American flag. The powerful and gripping drama takes on the feel of a Clint Eastwood film, with Schneider front and center for one of the most impassioned performances of his career. NEWSMAX called the movie “the most patriotic film of 2022."
Decades after skyrocketing to fame as “Bo Duke” in the iconic hit series, The Dukes of Hazzard, Schneider recently launched his own moonshine brand, John Schneider’s Revenuer’s Reserve Premium Moonshine. Made by master distillers using a century old recipe, Revenuer’s Reserve is available now in Original, Blackberry and Apple Pie. Schneider also has a popular CBD brand - John Schneider’s CBoD - which launched in 2020 and quickly became one of the top-selling CBD companies in the nation.
Made In America Track Listing:
1. Made in America
2. The Hyphen
3. One War
4. A Little Better Place
5. Like the South
6. You Can’t Stand Out (By Fittin’ In)
7. I Want to Thank You (To Our Gold Star Families)
8. She’s Worth It
9. We Gotta Save Our Country
10. You Ask Me Why I Love Her
About John Schneider: John’s extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of "Bo Duke" on The Dukes of Hazzard, “Jonathan Kent” on Smallville and "Jim Cryer" on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, along with recurring appearances on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Nip/Tuck, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and reality hits Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer. As an independent filmmaker, John continues to write, direct and star in his own movies, including Christmas Cars (2019), Stand On It (2020), Poker Run (2021) and To Die For (2022). He also co-starred with Reba McEntire in Lifetime’s 2021 holiday hit, Christmas In Tune, which follows several cross-generational smashes, from Smokey and the Bandit (Burt Reynolds) to Felicity: An American Girl Adventure (Shailene Woodley) and Sydney White (Amanda Bynes). In addition to his incredible acting career, John has over 20 albums to his credit and five #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. It’s also worth noting that John co-founded (with Marie Osmond) the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which has since raised more than $8.5 billion dollars for medical research. For more information, visit www.JohnSchneiderStudios.com.
