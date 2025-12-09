Steph Carse Tops Charts Following Canada's The Masked Singer (Chanteurs Masqués) Win

Steph Carse wins The Masked Singer (Chanteurs Masqués) (November 23, 2025) Steph Carse, "Praise and Worship" Steph Carse, "The Impossible Dream" Steph Carse, "I Am Awesomely Made"

Award-Winning 5-Octive Vocalist Unveiled New Album, Single, Autobiography and Children’s Book after “The Masked Singer” finale

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following his triumphant win on Quebec, Canada's The Masked Singer (Chanteurs Masqués) on November 23rd, award-winning 5-octive vocalist Steph Carse is topping the charts with a new studio album ( Praise and Worship ), new single (“Amazing Grace”), a powerful new autobiography ( The Impossible Dream ), and an uplifting new children’s book ( I Am Awesomely Made ). All are available now wherever you purchase book and music.The global music sensation is once again topping charts with his new projects. The new album immediately jumped to #2 on iTunes Canada (ahead of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Kpop Demon Hunters and more), and the new single “Amazing Grace” (a duet with The Masked Singer judge Mélissa Bédard) debuted at #6 on iTunes Canada and #1 on iTunes Canada and Apple Music Canada’s Christian & Gospel Chart. The “Amazing Grace” music video, released December 1st, has over 1.4 million views on Facebook alone, and continues to climb. Watch it here: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1CkrmCDu94/?mibextid=wwXIfr Carse captivated viewers of The Masked Singer with his signature vocal power, emotional storytelling, and unmatched versatility—qualities that have defined his extraordinary journey as a performer for decades. His unmasking and victory concluded a thrilling season watched by millions across Canada. He also returned to the stage for the The Masked Singer Canada Christmas Special (which aired December 7th), and his holiday movie musical The True Miracle of Christmas is now streaming on Amazon Prime.NEW PROJECTS:Album: Praise and Worship – A soul-stirring collection of his most timeless songs. This album includes three new unreleased tracks, including the new Mélissa Bédard duet, “Amazing Grace."Autobiography: The Impossible Dream (Available in English and French in Print, Digital and Audio) – Carse’s deeply personal memoir traces his remarkable rise—from early chart-topping success in Canada and abroad, to moments of heartache, spiritual transformation, and renewed purpose. The Impossible Dream reveals the man behind the music with honesty, humility, and hope.Children’s Book: I Am Awesomely Made (English) – Inspired by his anti-bullying anthem “Awesome,” Carse’s new children’s book (from his non-profit Y iCount) empowers young readers to embrace their identity, self-worth, and God-given value. Through encouraging storytelling and with vibrant illustrations, the book offers practical support for children facing bullying, insecurity, or challenges to their confidence.ABOUT STEPH CARSE:Steph Carse is a six-time EmmyAward-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and filmmaker whose music and media projects have reached audiences worldwide. Selling over 500,000 albums globally, Carse has built an international career blending powerful vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and inspiring faith-based content.Born in Montreal and fluent in multiple languages, he has become known worldwide for his dynamic performances, award-winning television specials, and creative work through My Shining Hour Productions. Whether on stage, in the studio, or behind the camera, Steph Carse continues to uplift and inspire through excellence in music, film, and purpose-driven storytelling.For more information, visit www.StephCarse.com Follow Steph Carse on:YouTube: @StephCarseUpTVFacebook: @musicbystephInstagram: @stephcarse

