Speaker Mike Johnson Receives 2025 Distinguished Christian Statesman Award from the Center for Christian Statesmanship

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Christian Statesmanship (CCS), an outreach of Coral Ridge Ministries dedicated to equipping leaders of faith and influence on Capitol Hill, has awarded Speaker of the House Mike Johnson the 2025 Distinguished Christian Statesman Award. Now in its 30th year, the award honors public servants who demonstrate biblical conviction, courage, and integrity in American life.Coral Ridge Ministries President and CEO Dr. Robert J. Pacienza presented the award this week at the United States Capitol, recognizing Speaker Johnson’s example of principled leadership during a consequential moment in our nation’s history.“As we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States, the idea of Christian statesmanship is not a relic of the past. It is the hope for our future,” said Dr. Pacienza. “Speaker Johnson has shown that public office can be a platform for stewardship and service. We are honored to recognize his leadership with this year’s award.”Established in 1995, the Distinguished Christian Statesman award celebrates leaders who integrate their Christian faith with public responsibility. Past recipients include Senator Josh Hawley, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Senator James Lankford, Governor Mike Huckabee, and Senator Tim Scott, among others.This year’s award takes on added significance as CCS marks 30 years of ministry on Capitol Hill and prepares for America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, focusing on raising up the next generation of Christian leaders in public service.“For three decades, CCS has encouraged and equipped public leaders to serve with conviction and humility,” said Pacienza. “As America enters a historic milestone, our mission is as urgent as ever: to cultivate the next generation of Christian statesmen for the good of the nation.”The Center for Christian Statesmanship exists to equip Christians in government service with a biblical worldview, grounded in God's word and the hope of the gospel.###About the Center for Christian Statesmanship:​Founded in 1995 by Dr. D. James Kennedy, the Center for Christian Statesmanship equips public servants with biblical teaching, discipleship, and fellowship. CCS is a Washington D.C. based outreach of Coral Ridge Ministries. For more information, visit: statesman.org

