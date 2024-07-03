Northwest Florida multiagency S.A.F.E. operation nets 19 arrests

For Immediate Release

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Santa Rosa and Okaloosa county sheriff’s offices, Fort Walton Beach Police Department, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) announce the arrest of 19 drug traffickers operating in Fort Walton Beach. The arrests are the result of a multiagency State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (S.A.F.E.) investigation.



FDLE Deputy Commissioner Vaden Pollard said, “Fentanyl traffickers don’t care about our communities or about the devastation that blights families affected by this horrendous drug. But we do. Every day, every night, FDLE and our law enforcement partners work around the clock to put an end to these drug trafficking organizations.”



FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams said, “I cannot overemphasize how important S.A.F.E. funding is for these complex fentanyl investigations. S.A.F.E funding and strong interagency partnerships are critical when combating drug trafficking organizations across the state.”



Santa Rosa Sheriff Bob Johnson said, “We appreciate the agency cooperation that occurs here in the Panhandle. We are stronger when we work together and this case is a perfect example.”



Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said, “It is incredibly rewarding to see the significant results of this S.A.F.E. operation. The outcome with 19 arrests spotlights the benefits to our community achieved via law enforcement partnerships and teamwork. Simply put, lives will be saved due to these joint efforts to put local drug traffickers behind bars.”



Fort Walton Beach Police Chief Robert Bage said, “The illegal distribution of fentanyl is devastating our community, leading to tragic and preventable deaths. Okaloosa and Escambia Counties are among the highest in Florida for opioid overdose fatalities per capita. We are grateful for the resources provided by the State of Florida through the S.A.F.E. initiative and for our strong partnerships with other law enforcement agencies. Our comprehensive approach aims to combat the opioid epidemic by targeting suppliers and dealers while offering critical support and resources to those affected in our community.”



FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner said, “The Fentanyl epidemic, an urgent and indiscriminate threat, is dangerously pervasive. FHP is proud to be part of the effort to clear the streets of this poison, and, along with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to work together to protect our citizens by bringing to justice the criminals who sell it.”



The arrestees are:



Christopher Manuel Davis, 37, of Fort Walton Beach

Samantha Rosa Allen, 26, of Fort Walton Beach

Jessica Marie Barravecchio, 37, of Mary Esther

Sandra Alise Beard,42, of Fort Walton Beach

Eliot Maurice Bell, 38, of Crestview

Latasha Nicole Coleman, 38, of Destin

Leroy Figures, 72, of Fort Walton Beach

Te-Marro Delicia Gilbert, 34, of Crestview

Cecelia Michele Hill, 25, of Navarre

Amber Tamaura Jacobs, 33, of Kinston, Alabama

Curtis Shane Jarski, 53, of Fort Walton Beach

Keith Krone, 58, of Fort Walton Beach

Kimberly Sahe Lovelace, 40, of Mary Esther

Amy Ann Majeau, 34, of Fort Walton Beach

Andrew William McLovich, 40, of Fort Walton Beach

William Jensen Oonk, 45, of Fort Walton Beach

Ronald Wayne Phillips, 39, of Crestview

Marc Anthony Tisa, 41, of Santa Rosa Beach

Carrie Lynn Walker, 33, of Shalimar



The 19 suspects face drug sale/trafficking-related charges including trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and racketeering. McLovich and Majeau are also charged with homicide resulting from the distribution of controlled substances.



The complex multiagency operation began in January 2024 when the Fort Walton Beach Police Department requested FDLE’s assistance. The investigation revealed that the drug trafficking ring was operating throughout Northwest Florida, and the Santa Rosa and Okaloosa county sheriff’s offices were requested to join the investigations targeting suspects in their local regions. The FHP and DEA also assisted. The investigations remain active.



