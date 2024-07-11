Infinity Rehab Partners with SMP Health St. Raphael
VALLEY CITY, ND, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab, a therapy and rehab services company, is pleased to partner with and provide therapy services for SMP Health St. Raphael in Valley City, ND as of July 22, 2024.
SMP Health-St. Raphael has served the Barnes County and Valley City area for over 85 years. St. Raphael provides short- and long-term care options, skilled nursing, therapy, and rehabilitation in a bright inviting fully equipped therapy center, mental health specialized care, memory care, and Lifeline services. The building features a vibrant, busy activities calendar, outdoor patio with barbecue, coffeeshop, beauty salon, library, and a club house for group events.
With this new partnership, St. Raphael can improve on their current high-quality therapy and rehab services. Infinity Rehab expands their existing therapy services in the state of North Dakota currently located in Beulah, Bismarck, and Fargo. Infinity Rehab is a leader in providing a full suite of therapy services for a variety of care facilities. Through their evidence-based Clinical Model, Infinity Rehab delivers therapy that improves outcomes and reduces rehospitalization rates.
“We’re proud to extend Infinity Rehab’s therapy offerings to SMP Health-St. Raphael,” said Mike Billings, President and Co-Founder. “Our mission aligns with their community, and I look forward to seeing our partnership grow.”
Maren Gemar, Administrator for SMP Health-St. Raphael is equally excited about this new venture.
“We’re thrilled to offer Infinity Rehab therapy services in our community,” noted Gemar. “I am confident this program will bring a new level of expertise to the caring and quality therapy provided at St. Raphael and enhance the lives of our residents.”
Infinity Rehab is proud to partner with SMP Health-St. Raphael as Infinity Rehab therapists continually strive to live by their core mission of setting the standard in rehabilitation for successful aging by delivering the best of science with the art of caring. Learn more about Infinity Rehab on their Facebook page and SMP Health-St. Raphael on their Facebook page.
About Infinity Rehab
Headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab proudly serves locations across 18 states, offering a range of contract models to meet the diverse needs of our clients. Their services span post-acute care, inpatient and outpatient therapy, home health, hospitals, long-term acute care, assisted living, independent living, and memory care settings, ensuring comprehensive care for individuals at all stages of their healthcare journey. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.
Infinity Rehab
8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200
Tualatin, OR. 97062
#
Margaret Hodson
Infinity Rehab
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube