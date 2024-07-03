Chip sealing kicks off near Basin July 8; chip sealing scheduled near Lovell and Cody in July

A Wyoming Department of Transportation chip sealing crew is scheduled to kick off its summer work Monday, July 8, on Wyoming 30 east of Burlington.

About 14 miles of chip sealing are scheduled on Wyoming 30 (mileposts 111.8-125.59).

The crew is scheduled to move the chip sealing operation July 15 to the Wyoming 114/U.S. 310 junction between Frannie and Garland and heading southwest toward Garland (mileposts 29.57-40.62); July 18 to Wyoming 295 (Elk Basin Road) north of Powell (mileposts 13.8-29.35); July 29 to Wyoming 296 (Chief Joseph Scenic Highway) northwest of Cody (mileposts 17.19-23.00); and July 31 to Wyoming 296 (mileposts 33.21-46.2).

All chip sealing is dependent upon favorable weather.

“Please drive carefully and obey reduced speed limits near chip sealing operations,” said WYDOT chip sealing foreman Tyd Erickson of Meeteetse. “Crews will be working during the days and into the nights, and safe driving. Please be patient as this important work is being completed.”

Erickson said the chip seals will be swept at the end of each work day, but some loose rock may still be present. Drivers are asked to slow down in these areas in order to prevent windshield damage.