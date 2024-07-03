FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Thompson Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds on July 2 at 7:13 p.m. PDT / 10:13 p.m. EDT to assist the state of California to combat the Thompson Fire burning in Butte County.

On July 2, the state of California submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 3,680 homes in and around Oroville, CA, population 21,000. 100% of the threatened homes are primary residences.

The fire started on July 2, 2024, had burned more than 2,135 acres of State and private land and was 0% contained. There are five large fires burning uncontrolled within the State.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become a greater incident.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.

For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. Follow FEMA Region 9 online at x/femaregion9.