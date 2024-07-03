PM visits Samsung’s semiconductor cluster in RoK’s Gyeonggi province

VIETNAM, July 3 - SEOUL — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his entourage on Wednesday visited Samsung's semiconductor cluster in Gyeonggi province as part of his official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Samsung Vice Chairman and CEO Young Hyun Jun, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Samsung Electronics Park Hark-kyu and senior leaders of the group accompanied the Vietnamese PM in touring Samsung's largest semiconductor cluster in the world.

Chính expressed his impression of the group’s achievements in high technology in general and semiconductors in particular.

Recognising Samsung's effective investment activities in the manufacturing industry and the production of electronic equipment and components in Việt Nam for nearly 20 years, the PM affirmed that the Vietnamese government will create favourable conditions for Samsung to continue doing business in the country.

Stressing Việt Nam's priority given to the semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) industries in the future, Chính said that Việt Nam welcomes and encourages investors in those fields.

He said Việt Nam will improve policies and institutions, high-quality human resources training, and infrastructure development to better serve investors.

On the afternoon of the same day, Chính and his spouse visited the family of Jang Yeong Gak and Vũ Thái Linh - a Vietnamese-Korean family in Osan City, Gyeonggi Province.

During the visit to the family, Chính said that Vietnamese people in the RoK, especially Vietnamese-Korean families, are bridges that foster relations between the two countries and two peoples, noting that the two countries have had up to 80,000 Vietnamese-Korean multicultural families.

On this occasion, Chính called on overseas Vietnamese in the RoK and multicultural families to continue to preserve the cultural values of the two countries.

He hoped that they would continue their contributions to promoting the image of Việt Nam, the Vietnamese culture and people, and cultivating good Việt Nam-RoK relations.

This is the last activity of the official visit to the RoK by PM Chính and his spouse from June 30 to July 3 at the invitation of PM Han Duck-soo and his spouse.

The delegation returned to Hà Nội in the evening, wrapping up a successful visit. — VNS