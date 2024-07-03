Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is Honored with Prestigious Wine Spectator Award at Delfinos
At Delfinos Italian Chophouse, we are dedicated to offering an extensive selection of high-quality, elevated wines that complement our cuisine”PALM COAST, FLORIDA, US, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delfino’s Italian Chophouse at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, is delighted to announce that it has been honored with the 2024 Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator Magazine in the publication’s annual Restaurant Awards issue. This award is a testament to the Delfinos’ exceptional wine program, as well as its commitment to providing guests with a superior dining experience.
To receive a Wine Spectator Award, a restaurant must present a wine list that complements the restaurant’s cuisine and shows a diverse range of high-quality producers. Wine Spectator evaluates wine lists based on several criteria, including the breadth and depth of selections, the accuracy of wine information, and the overall presentation.
Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa's wine list features over 210 selections, meticulously curated to appeal to a wide range of wine enthusiasts. The list includes wines from renowned vineyards around the world, ensuring that guests can find the perfect pairing for any dish.
“At Delfinos Italian Chophouse, we are dedicated to offering an extensive selection of high-quality, elevated wines that complement our cuisine,” says Managing Director of Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Carlton Grant.
Wine Spectator Magazine is the leading publication for wine lovers and each year, the magazine’s Restaurant Awards issue highlights the best restaurants worldwide for wine, making this recognition a significant achievement for Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa.
