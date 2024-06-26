Magic Radio’s Rachel Mallender to leave Bauer Media Audio UK

Bauer Media Audio UK has announced today that Rachel Mallender, Content Director at Magic Radio will be leaving the business.

Rachel joined Magic Radio in January 2023 and during her time at the network, delivered a new schedule signing Angellica Bell, Nicole Appleton and forming the new look drive ‘4 til 7 show’ with Kat Shoob and Tom Price. She leaves the network on a record high with 4.4 million listeners tuning in every week.

Gary Stein, Director of Audio for Bauer Media Audio UK, said: ‘We’d like to thank Rachel for her passion, hard work and commitment at Bauer Media Audio and wish her well for the future.’

Paul Sylvester, currently Content Director at Absolute Radio, will take over the role for an interim period with Rob Watson becoming Interim Content Director at Absolute Radio.