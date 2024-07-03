The CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ Quarter Finals are kicking off tomorrow
After competing for nearly 2 weeks, the teams advancing to the quarter finals are Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
Even before we enter the final stretch, it is safe to say that this year’s tournament is already unforgettable in the history of the sport. Good luck to all our quarter finalists!”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly two weeks of fierce competition, the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ group stage has closed, with Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Uruguay, and Venezuela all moving on to the tournament’s quarter finals.
— Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL
“The group stage of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 has ended with tremendous joy from the qualifying teams, disappointment and a hunger for revenge from all those who did not make it this time, and of course, great excitement among all of us who love soccer,” said CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez. “Fans have filled the stadiums with cheers and passion, breaking attendance records. Even before we enter the final stretch, it is safe to say that this year’s tournament is already unforgettable in the history of the sport. Good luck to all our quarter finalists!”
There will be four exciting matches during this phase, all taking place this week:
- July 4: Argentina vs. Ecuador at the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, at 8:00 pm CDT.
- July 5: Venezuela vs. Canada at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, at 8:00 pm CDT.
- July 6: Panama vs. Colombia at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, at 3:00 pm MST.
- July 6: Uruguay and Brazil at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, at 6:00 pm PDT.
Tickets to the quarter finals have been selling fast, so anyone wishing to attend any of the tournament’s remaining matches should visit copaamerica.com, the only official channel for purchasing tickets.
About the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™
The 48th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa América™ 2024 is taking place in the United States, with the ten CONMEBOL teams and six guest teams from Concacaf competing for the prize. The two confederations partnered to co-organize this year’s edition of one of the continent’s most significant tournaments. This is only the second time in the tournament’s history that it is hosting 16 teams, with the first being the tournament’s 2016 edition, also held in the United States.
The current world champion, Argentina, has taken the field alongside some of the other biggest football/soccer stars in the world in 32 matches across 10 states between June 20 and July 14, 2024.
Facebook: /copaamerica
Instagram: @copaamerica
Twitter/X: @copaamerica
TikTok: @copaamerica
YouTube: /copaamerica
Khy Labri
LLYC
klabri@llyc.global