Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,343 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,668 in the last 365 days.

The CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ Quarter Finals are kicking off tomorrow

After competing for nearly 2 weeks, the teams advancing to the quarter finals are Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Even before we enter the final stretch, it is safe to say that this year’s tournament is already unforgettable in the history of the sport. Good luck to all our quarter finalists!”
— Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly two weeks of fierce competition, the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ group stage has closed, with Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Uruguay, and Venezuela all moving on to the tournament’s quarter finals.

“The group stage of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 has ended with tremendous joy from the qualifying teams, disappointment and a hunger for revenge from all those who did not make it this time, and of course, great excitement among all of us who love soccer,” said CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez. “Fans have filled the stadiums with cheers and passion, breaking attendance records. Even before we enter the final stretch, it is safe to say that this year’s tournament is already unforgettable in the history of the sport. Good luck to all our quarter finalists!”

There will be four exciting matches during this phase, all taking place this week:
- July 4: Argentina vs. Ecuador at the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, at 8:00 pm CDT.
- July 5: Venezuela vs. Canada at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, at 8:00 pm CDT.
- July 6: Panama vs. Colombia at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, at 3:00 pm MST.
- July 6: Uruguay and Brazil at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, at 6:00 pm PDT.

Tickets to the quarter finals have been selling fast, so anyone wishing to attend any of the tournament’s remaining matches should visit copaamerica.com, the only official channel for purchasing tickets.

About the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™

The 48th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa América™ 2024 is taking place in the United States, with the ten CONMEBOL teams and six guest teams from Concacaf competing for the prize. The two confederations partnered to co-organize this year’s edition of one of the continent’s most significant tournaments. This is only the second time in the tournament’s history that it is hosting 16 teams, with the first being the tournament’s 2016 edition, also held in the United States.

The current world champion, Argentina, has taken the field alongside some of the other biggest football/soccer stars in the world in 32 matches across 10 states between June 20 and July 14, 2024.

Facebook: /copaamerica
Instagram: @copaamerica
Twitter/X: @copaamerica
TikTok: @copaamerica
YouTube: /copaamerica

Khy Labri
LLYC
klabri@llyc.global

You just read:

The CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ Quarter Finals are kicking off tomorrow

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more