Ledes - The Leading Electrical Conduit & Fitting Supplier in Australia & New Zealand
Ledes leads the industry by exceeding IEC and ASNZS standards. We prioritize safety through continuous technological advancements in electrical pipe & fittings.DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ledes is a renowned manufacturer specializing in electrical conduit products, has emerged as the leading supplier of electrical conduits and fittings in Australia and New Zealand. With over 14 years of research and development experience in the electrical field, Ledes has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, innovative solutions.
Company Overview
In order to solve the dangers and problems that may be encountered during electrical installation, Ledes started its electrical conduit products research since 2008 and is committed to developing safe and reliable wiring protection tubes. After continuous improvement, technological improvement and innovation, Ledes has expanded from a single product at the beginning to 5 major series of products to meet the needs of electrical system installation. In order to ensure product quality, Ledes has successively obtained UL, CSA, AS/NZS, CE, IEC and other certificates, becoming the first and only electrical conduit manufacturer in China that passed UL and CSA tests, ensuring product quality and winning market recognition. And gradually becoming one of the leading conduit supplier in Australia and New Zealand markets.
Product Range
Ledes provides 5 major series of electrical conduit products, including:
Australian and New Zealand Series: Heavy duty and medium duty rigid/corrugated conduit, and fittings.
Low Smoke Halogen Free Series: LSZH rigid and corrugated conduit and fittings.
Solar Conduit Series: Heavy duty rigid and corrugated conduit and fittings.
American Standard Series: Schedule 40& 80 Rigid PVC Conduit, ENT and fittings.
Canadian Standard Series: Rigid Conduit, Corrugated Conduit and fittings.
Product Advantages
Ledes places great emphasis on the quality of its products. Ledes conduit products meet a range of essential performance requirements, including:
Corrosion Resistance
Chemical Resistance
Impact Resistance
Fire Resistance
Compression Resistance
Tensile Strength
Sunlight Resistance
Weather Resistance
Solar conduit has additional requirements to UV resistance and fire resistance due to its special usage application. Ledes solar conduits have been subjected to long-term UV testing without any color change or performance degradation. This makes them well-suited for solar applications, where they provide reliable protection for electrical wiring and components against the damaging effects of UV rays. Solar conduits are manufactured using fire-resistant materials, they undergone rigorous testing to meet international standards such as CE, IEC, UL94, these tests ensure that Ledes conduit products exhibit exceptional fire resistance, preventing the spread of flames during fire incidents. This feature is crucial for ensuring the safety of personnel and electrical systems. Ledes solar conduits have been used in the 2.6GW project in Saudi Arabia and PV2 photovoltaic project in ABU Dhabi.
Ledes low smoke halogen free conduits are engineered with low smoke zero halogen (LSZH) materials to address concerns surrounding toxic gas emissions during fires. Complying with standards such as EC61386-1, IEC61386-21, EN50267-2, IEC60754-1, IEC61034-2, ASTM E662, ISO4589-2, ISO19700, UL94, these conduits emit minimal smoke and contain zero halogen content. In the event of a fire, Ledes' LSZH conduits minimize the release of smoke and harmful halogen gases, enhancing safety for both individuals and equipment. And have been well used in the Melbourne Tunnel project.
Customization Services
Ledes understands that each project and application may have unique requirements. To cater to these specific needs, Ledes offers comprehensive customization services for their conduit products. Ledes' customization services allow customers to tailor their conduit solutions, ensuring optimal performance, compatibility, and ease of installation. Customization services include:
● Design Consultation:
Ledes provides design consultation services to understand the specific requirements of customers' projects. Our team of experts works closely with customers to analyze their needs, taking into account factors such as application, environment, installation constraints, and performance expectations. Through collaborative discussions, Ledes aims to develop a deep understanding of the project's unique challenges and objectives.
● Customized Product Development:
Based on the design consultation, Ledes leverages its expertise in conduit solutions to develop customized products that meet the customer's specific requirements. Ledes' experienced engineers and technical team work diligently to design and develop conduit products that address the desired specifications, such as dimensions, materials, performance characteristics, and certifications.
● Dimensional Customization:
Conduit systems often require specific dimensions to fit seamlessly within the installation environment. Ledes' customization services allow customers to specify the exact dimensions required for their conduit products. Whether it's diameter, length, or other dimensional aspects, Ledes can customize the conduit solutions to ensure a precise fit and optimal functionality.
● Color Customization:
In addition to dimensions and materials, Ledes also offers color customization options for conduit products. Customers can choose from a range of colors to match their project's aesthetic or functional requirements. Whether it's for identification purposes, easy visual recognition, or blending with the surrounding environment, Ledes can accommodate color preferences during the customization process.
● Labeling and Marking:
Ledes understands the importance of clear labeling and marking for efficient installation and maintenance. As part of their customization services, Ledes can provide labeling and marking options for conduit products. This includes custom printing of product information, logos, barcodes, or other identification markers, ensuring easy identification, traceability, and streamlined installation.
After-Sales Support
Ledes goes above and beyond to provide exceptional after-sales support, aiming to ensure customer satisfaction and optimize the performance of their products. Ledes understands that ongoing support is crucial for customers to fully benefit from their conduit solutions, and offers technical assistance, warranty coverage, product training and resources, and local agent support to better service customer’s needs.
With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, LEDES is dedicated to provide customers with reliable and durable electrical conduit solutions, to lead the safer electrical systems.
Jeana Wei
Dongguan Hopehead Decorative Materials Company Limited
+86 153 3838 8502
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Ledes - Lead the Safer Electrical Conduit Systems