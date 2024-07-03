Submit Release
Monetary and financial statistics – May 2024

MACAU, July 3 - According to statistics released today (3 July) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in May.  Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans increased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 0.9% and 4.0% respectively.  M1 thus decreased 3.1% from one month earlier.  On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities grew 1.8%.  The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, increased 1.4% to MOP756.1 billion.  On an annual basis, M1 fell 10.1% whereas M2 rose 6.0%.  The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 33.1%, 45.2%, 6.9% and 13.4% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits grew 1.4% from the preceding month to MOP735.1 billion while non-resident deposits increased 0.9% to MOP330.3 billion.  Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector rose 0.2% to MOP201.3 billion.  As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 1.1% from a month earlier to MOP1,266.7 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.5%, 44.4%, 8.3% and 26.0% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector rose 0.5% from a month ago to MOP535.0 billion. Meanwhile, external loans grew 3.8% to MOP569.6 billion.  As a result, total loans to the private sector went up by 2.2% from a month earlier to MOP1,104.6 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 20.3%, 43.5%, 14.2% and 18.9% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-May, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 57.5% at end-April to 57.1%. On the other hand, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 86.2% to 87.2%.  The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 68.4% and 59.8% respectively.  Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 4.3% at end-April to 4.4%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly

