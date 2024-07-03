World’s Largest Gathering of People Who Stutter in St. Louis July 3 - 6

National Stuttering Association brings its popular annual event to unite voices and ignite change

We are thrilled to bring this dynamic event for people who stutter, their families, and speech professionals to St. Louis this year.” — Tammy Flores, Executive Director

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 500 people who stutter will convene at the National Stuttering Association’s Annual Conference July 3 – July 6 in St. Louis. The event marks the world’s largest gathering of people who stutter and will include dozens of workshops, tours, excursions and other opportunities for attendees.

Members of the media are welcome to attend the conference with advance arrangements. The conference will be held at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

In addition to interactive workshops, sessions, and interactive activities, the NSA Annual Conference will feature appearances and addresses by a diverse group of those within the stuttering community, including:

--NASCAR driver and person who stutters Mason MasseyDavid Alpuche, a photographer/entrepreneur from Mexico City and person who stutters

--Denise Deitchman, the proud mom of a teenage daughter who stutters

--Tim Flynn, a speech pathologist within the public schools in Arlington, VA, and a person who stutters

--Ashleigh Givens, a 23-year-old fashion photographer and multimedia artist from Detroit, MI and person who stutters

--Ezra Horak (they/them), leader of platform Stutterology and person who stutters

--Cameron Joyce, a recent college graduate, Senior Consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton in its national security sector, and person who stutters

--Adam Kerr, a recent high school graduate and person who stutters

--Jim McClure, a retired newspaper reporter, public relations manager, independent consultant, author, Navy reserve captain, and person who stutters

--Dr. Saundra Russell-Smith is a lifelong educator and learner and former elementary principal, serving students from PK-22 in a variety of educational settings for 30 years.

--Matt Maxion is a speech-language pathologist and life-long stutterer who believes we all should be allowed to stutter unapologetically. He is committed to promoting neurodiversity-affirming practices

Full conference details can be found at https://westutter.org/conference/.