National Stuttering Association to Host Event in Riverside

Learn more about stuttering at a fun, family-oriented bilingual event!

We believe in the power of community and understanding. Our Riverside Family Fun Day is a celebration of individual voices and a platform for fostering connections that make a lasting impact.” — Tammy Flores, Executive Director

RIVERSIDE, CA, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Stuttering Association (NSA) announces its upcoming Family Fun Day in Riverside on Saturday, March 2, 2024. This event promises an engaging and empowering experience for attendees, specifically fostering a supportive community for people who stutter.

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Time: 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

Location: California Baptist University



This bilingual event will include interactive workshops and group activities for attendees to learn more from others, opportunities for participants to share their own experiences with stuttering, and a safe environment for people who stutter to be themselves – something that is often lacking in their daily lives!



"We believe in the power of community and understanding. Our Riverside Family Fun Day is a celebration of individual voices and a platform for fostering connections that make a lasting impact," says Tammy Flores, NSA Executive Director.



The NSA’s Riverside Family Fun Day is open to all, including individuals who stutter, their families, speech professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about stuttering and building a more inclusive society.

To learn more, visit: https://westutter.org/event/riverside-ffd-24/.

We welcome local media to attend the event and will have on-site interview subjects available.

The National Stuttering Association is a leading voice in destigmatizing stuttering and empowering people who stutter, serving thousands of people who stutter and their families annually.

Stuttering is a speech disorder involving disruptions in a person’s speech. Stuttering generally involves repetitions or prolongations of sounds and syllables or hesitations or blocks in making voiced sounds. As a nonprofit that supports people who stutter of all ages, we know that stuttering can be about more than speech and affect more aspects of everyday life than can be seen by someone outside the stuttering community.

More information about the National Stuttering Association is available at: http://www.westutter.org.