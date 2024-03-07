National Stuttering Association to Host One-Day Event in Boston

Dynamic presentations and interactive workshops about experiences as people who stutter

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Stuttering Association (NSA) announces its upcoming One-Day Conference in Boston on Saturday, March 9, 2024. This event promises an engaging and empowering experience for attendees, specifically fostering a supportive community for people who stutter and speech-language pathologists.

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Time: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Location: Boston University – Sargent College

This one-day conference will include dynamic presentations and interactive workshops for attendees to learn more from others, opportunities for participants to share their own experiences with stuttering, and a safe environment for people who stutter to be themselves – something that is often lacking in their daily lives!

Event highlights include:

“What We Wish They Knew”: Panel of people who stutter who will share their experiences in speech therapy and navigating life as a person who stutters.

“This Is What My Stutter Looks Like”: Panel of speech-language pathologists sharing their experiences with stuttering.

"We are excited to bring this one-day conference to Boston, creating a space where people who stutter, their families, and speech professionals can come together to learn, share, and break down the barriers associated with stuttering," says Tammy Flores, NSA Executive Director.

To learn more, visit: https://westutter.org/event/boston-ffd-ceu/.

We welcome local media to attend this event and will have on-site interview subjects available.

The National Stuttering Association is a leading voice in destigmatizing stuttering and empowering people who stutter, serving thousands of people who stutter and their families annually.

Stuttering is a speech disorder involving disruptions in a person’s speech. Stuttering generally involves repetitions or prolongations of sounds and syllables or hesitations or blocks in making voiced sounds. As a nonprofit that supports people who stutter of all ages, we know that stuttering can be about more than speech and affect more aspects of everyday life than can be seen by someone outside the stuttering community.

More information about the National Stuttering Association is available at: http://www.westutter.org.