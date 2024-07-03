Creatio Partners with TENLOGIC to Empower More Organizations Through No-Code for Workflow Automation and CRM
This partnership aims to leverage TENLOGIC’s expertise in business automationBOSTON, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with TENLOGIC, a global team of IT engineers executing business automation projects for various industries.
Headquartered in Texas, USA, TENLOGIC is a one-stop solution for enterprise software development. The company delivers a myriad of services and solutions to different businesses. The services include CRM implementation and customization, marketing automation, data migration and integration, end-user training, and customer support.
“A Creatio partnership was the natural step forward in the vision for our company. We believe in the success of Creatio and we see the high rate of adoption. It’s clear from our market data analysis that this is the platform of choice for fast-growing companies. TENLOGIC aims to be a reliable partner contributing to the success of Creatio and its vast network of clients!” said Andrew Sleptsov, CEO of TENLOGIC.
Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio’s opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.
“We are thrilled to welcome TENLOGIC into our global network. Their expertise and innovative approach to business solutions align perfectly with our mission to empower organizations through no-code automation and CRM. We are confident that this partnership will bring significant value to our customers and drive mutual success. We wish TENLOGIC every success and look forward to a fruitful collaboration,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit https://www.creatio.com/.
About TENLOGIC LLC
TENLOGIC is a global team of IT engineers executing business process automation for various industries. Our core expertise is in banking, financial services and insurance. We solve business problems with technology.
The repeatable success in our projects is based on the methodology we use but ultimately it is our excellent people, analysts and IT engineers, that drive the success and we value them greatly!
TENLOGIC is headquartered in Texas, USA.
