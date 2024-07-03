Al Aman Fund Launches Its New Application “For transparency and to affirm family values”
Al Aman Fund Orphans Fund Launches Its New Application Al Aman Fund Launches Its New Application “For transparency and to affirm family values”AMMAN , JORDAN, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move aimed at supporting and caring for orphaned youth above the age of 18 and achieving further transparency in directing donations, Al Aman Fund has announced the launch of its new application. This application enables donors to support orphaned youth easily and conveniently, in addition to providing complete information on how donations are used to strengthen family values, belonging, and social awareness among donors. Donors can choose all details related to the youth they wish to support.
The application features a user-friendly interface that allows users to choose the type of donation they prefer, whether it's recurring sponsorship, one-time Zakat donation, recurring or one-time general donation, or Eid gift. Due to advanced technologies, donors can track their donations and schedule payments according to their preferences through various payment methods, including credit card, Apple Pay, and even cash payment scheduling.
One of the app's standout features is the ability to customize and specify the student or students the donor wishes to direct the donation to. Donors can select the age, gender, academic year, as well as the province where the student resides. After selection and scheduling of donations, the beneficiaries receive the donations in a timely manner, making the process more transparent, convenient, and flexible for both parties.
Nour Al-Hamoud, the General Manager of the Al Aman Fund , emphasized, "The launch of the application aligns with the values advocated by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, emphasizing the importance for donors to feel like they are part of the orphan's family. Donors can track the journey of the student they have chosen, learn about their academic achievements, field of study, and the institution they attend. They can also provide additional donations to support their housing, monthly expenses, capacity-building programs, or health insurance, scheduling those donations to reaffirm their commitment to social responsibility as active members of society."
With this launch, Al Aman Fund seeks to achieve its vision of building a better future for orphans and enhancing donors' trust by providing a reliable and transparent environment for donations and sponsorships.
It is worth noting that Al Aman Fund application is currently available through major app stores for Android and iOS operating systems. Everyone can download it on their devices, choose the student they wish to support, and start tracking their journey with them.
