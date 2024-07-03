AMPECO Appoints Silicon Valley Veteran as Senior Vice President of Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMPECO, a leading provider of EV charging management software, today announced the appointment of Michael Greenberg as Senior Vice President of Growth. This strategic move underscores AMPECO's commitment to expanding its footprint in the North American market and solidifying its position as a global leader in EV charging management software.

Greenberg, a seasoned technology executive with over three decades of experience in scaling businesses, will be based in San Francisco. His extensive background includes leadership roles in marketing technology, software-as-a-service (SaaS), and e-commerce ventures. He will be tasked with steering AMPECO's growth initiatives across the Americas and positioning AMPECO as a global leader by aligning product innovation with market demands.

"The EV charging ecosystem is complex, with new business models and relationships emerging alongside increased government involvement and investment," said Greenberg. "We are very focused on our ideal customer profile and are increasing our engagement with consultancies and complementary technology companies, along with fostering more collaboration within our customer base."

AMPECO's appointment of Greenberg comes at a crucial time for the EV charging industry. As network operators grapple with the challenges of scale, AMPECO aims to address these issues through its innovative, white-label, hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform. It offers operators significant flexibility and cost savings and can replace expensive in-house systems that are often challenging to develop and maintain. This flexibility enables EV charging network operators to focus on core business activities and quickly adapt to market changes and regulatory requirements while leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry best practices.

"We're thrilled to welcome Michael to the AMPECO team," said Orlin Radev, CEO of AMPECO. "His expertise in building global teams and driving sustainable growth aligns perfectly with our vision for the future."

With Greenberg's leadership, AMPECO is poised to expand its thought leadership initiatives and educational outreach, reinforcing its position as a leader in EV charging management software.

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their own brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all business cases – public, private, and home charging.

Advanced energy management, flexible billing and subscription management, automatic maintenance algorithms, and inter-operator roaming are some of the platform’s key components. With security and scalability at its core, the platform allows large-scale operators like energy companies, oil and gas, fleets, hardware manufacturers, and installers to achieve quick go-to-market while gaining unmatched flexibility and extensibility via APIs.

AMPECO supports more than 150 charging network operators in over 50 markets and has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development. For more information, please visit https://www.ampeco.com/