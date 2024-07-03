IBA Group Wins in 2024 IT Europa Channel Awards
IBA Group was selected the winner in the category Technology Awards - Business Continuity Solution of the Year.
We helped our client become up-to-date and ready for new challenges, and this deserves recognition!”PRAGUE, CZECHIA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 26, IT Europa announced the winners of the IT Europa Channel Awards at the Awards ceremony held in London. IBA Group was selected the winner in the category Technology Awards - Business Continuity Solution of the Year.
— Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman & CEO
Will Garside, IT Europa’s Editorial Director, said, "In an overwhelming show of creativity and innovation, we witnessed 300 entries for this year's IT Europa Channel Award. This extraordinary number underlines the relentless drive and commitment of professionals across the industry, each striving to set new standards and push boundaries. The event truly encapsulated the very best that the channel has to offer."
Sergei Levteev, IBA Group CEO, added, “IBA Group has been involved in the IT Europa awards since their inception. As an IT service provider, we seek to develop the solutions that meet and even exceed customer expectations. That is why judges of IT Europa contests have selected our projects as winners multiple times. The Business Continuity category is especially important in the today’s fast-paced and unstable business environment. We helped our client become up-to-date and ready for new challenges, and this deserves recognition!”
About the Award-Winning Project
A retail company had problems in managing their legacy infrastructure, as well as in the upgrade and support of the monolithic applications that supported their core business services. This put at risk their business continuity. IBA Group modernized the applications using a microservices architecture and re-developed the solution on open source. In addition, IBA Group moved the solution to the cloud. As result, the customer benefits from the availability, scalability, and adaptability of the new applications.
About IT Europa Channel Awards
A leading pan-European contest for ISVs, Solution Providers, and Systems Integrators, as well as their vendor and distributor partners, the IT Europa Channel Awards, formerly the European IT & Software Excellence Awards, reward excellence in software development among European IT and telecommunication solution providers.
The European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2024 are the 16th edition of the awards, where companies from across Europe demonstrate their ability to deliver innovative IT solutions to clients.
The 2024 Awards contest encompasses multiple categories grouped into Partner Awards, Technology Awards, Cyber Security Awards, Suppliers, and Distribution, alongside special areas such as leadership, talent, and culture (Special Awards).
IBA Group and IT Europa Channel Awards
IBA Group has been a finalist of the IT Europa Channel Awards (European IT & Software Excellence Awards) since 2008. The following is the list of the company’s awards throughout the contest history.
2024: Business Continuity Solution of the Year
2020-2021: Enterprise (on-premises/hybrid) Solution of the Year
2019: Big Data, IoT or Analytics Solution of the Year ¬¬¬
2018: Software Innovation Solution of the Year
2017: Information & Document Management Solution of the Year
2015: Vertical Solution of the Year
2014: ERP/Supply Chain Management Solution of the Year
2012: Database Solution of the Year
2011: Relationship Management of the Year
About IT Europa
IT Europa is a leading provider of strategic business intelligence, news and analysis on the European IT marketplace and the primary channels that serve it. In addition to its news services, the company markets a range of database reports and organises European conferences and events for the IT and Telecoms sectors. For further details visit: www.iteuropa.com
About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit ibagroupit.com
