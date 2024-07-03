DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: Specialized Creative Industries Training Offered for Free to Hawai‘i Residents Through Good Jobs Hawai‘i Initiative

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 2, 2024

Specialized Creative Industries Training Offered for Free to Hawai‘i Residents Through Good Jobs Hawai‘i Initiative

New classes in production accounting, 3D rendering, esports, UX/UI design and ADA compliance fundamentals to start August 2024

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i residents are invited to hone high-demand creative industry skills through four free courses to be offered through the University of Hawai‘i Community Colleges’ Good Jobs Hawai‘i initiative in collaboration with Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)’s Creative Industries Division (CID). The class lineup starting in August 2024 will provide participants with an understanding of all phases of production accounting, 3D rendering for filmmakers, an introduction to esports careers, and the essentials of user experience/user interface design and ADA compliance in website and content creation. Class sizes will be limited for specialized instruction, with registration now open at goodjobshawaii.org.

“By bringing together jobseekers, employers, and educators, Good Jobs Hawai‘i is maximizing learning opportunities and real-world workforce readiness in the community,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “These focused training programs will empower our local creatives to expand their skill sets in dynamic industry growth areas, opening access to new and enhanced employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, sought-after certifications, mentorships and more.”

The newest creative industries classes and course dates include:

Stage 32 Accounting for Media Production (asynchronous online class held from August 7, 2024 – September 17, 2024)

(asynchronous online class held from August 7, 2024 – September 17, 2024) Unreal Engine for Filmmakers (synchronous statewide virtual class August 15, 2024 – October 17, 2024)

(synchronous statewide virtual class August 15, 2024 – October 17, 2024) Introduction to UX/UI Design and ADA Essentials with AI (synchronous statewide virtual class from August 20, 2024 – October 10, 2024)

(synchronous statewide virtual class from August 20, 2024 – October 10, 2024) Intro to Esports Careers (synchronous statewide virtual class August 26, 2024 – August 6, 2025)

“Working closely with industry sector partnerships and University of Hawai‘i Community Colleges, we identified core areas where more skilled creatives are needed and where learning gaps can be effectively filled with access to targeted training,” said CID Chief Officer Georja Skinner. “Through the help of industry-led training organizations, educators and engaged community partners, these classes are specifically designed to provide access to state-of-the-art industry tools and technologies necessary for advancing careers in these vibrant fields, while living here at home.”

Each class will focus on upskilling participants — be it utilizing advanced real-time 3D creation tools, learning to design accessible user-friendly websites, getting an introduction to the opportunities in esports through the University of Hawai‘i’s award-winning collegiate esports program, or developing an understanding of the unique accounting aspects involved in film and television production. As one example underscoring industry need, Kenneth Burke, producer of Magnum P.I., shares that at any given time, a TV series might require as many as eight accountants. “The preference would be to hire locally for these openings, but with only one or two specialized accountants for this work here in Hawai‘i, there are at least six opportunities per show that end up being outsourced.”

Since the launch of Good Jobs Hawai‘i in 2023, more than 4,000 residents throughout the state have enrolled in various free training programs across core industry sectors — healthcare, technology, clean energy/skilled trades, and creative industries. Eligible applicants receive tuition assistance for courses and other training costs, such as industry certification exam fees when applicable. In addition to the free tuition, each participant is also supported by a Good Jobs Hawai‘i Navigator, who provides one-on-one guidance to ensure a student’s success. Their services include offering college and career advising, referring to community partners for support services, facilitating connections to employers, and providing various forms of financial assistance.

Financial support is provided by the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Economic Development Administration, and City and County of Honolulu. Grants from the Ascendium Education Group, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation support the UH Community Colleges’ coordination with industry partners in targeted sectors identified as recession-resilient in Hawaiʻi‘s Talent Roadmap to Recovery, issued by the Hawaiʻi Executive Collaborative. To apply online for current trainings or to learn more about the initiative, visit Good Jobs Hawaiʻi.

PHOTO AND VIDEO assets are available here, courtesy DBEDT/Creative Industries.

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. The DBEDT mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About the Creative Industries Division (CID)

CID, a division within DBEDT, is the state’s lead agency dedicated to advocating for and accelerating the growth of Hawai‘i’s creative entrepreneurs, while maintaining a thriving film industry. Through initiatives, program development, and strategic partnerships, the division and its branches implement activities to expand the business development, global export and investment capacity of Hawai‘i’s arts, culture, music, film, literary, publishing, digital and new media industries.

