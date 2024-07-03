IDS Next’s Full Stack Cloud Solution goes live at Social Hotel, Dubai

IDS Next and Social Hotel Press Release

Dubai’s four-star lifestyle destination, Social Hotel, implements IDS Next’s FX cloud suite, promising enhanced guest experiences

IDS Next's FX Cloud Suite elevates hospitality at Social Hotels and Resorts, Dubai, enriching the experiences of modern guests with secure and scalable technology.” — IDS Next

DUBAI, UAE, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Hotel, a pioneer in modern hospitality, has successfully implemented IDS Next’s FX full stack cloud solution. The cloud-native ERP system is now live with a promise to revolutionise the hotel’s operational efficiency and guest experience.

The FX full stack solution by IDS Next is a comprehensive cloud ERP system tailored to the unique needs of modern hospitality businesses. The cloud-native platform is hosted securely on Microsoft Azure to deliver safe operations, simultaneously promising flexibility and scalability.

What sets this solution apart is its seamless integration across all hotel operations, providing a comprehensive suite of capabilities for both front-of-house and back-office functions. From guest check-in and check-out, reservations, and housekeeping to guest services and POS operations, everything is made accessible through a user-friendly mobile overlay. These features ensure that hotel employees can manage operations efficiently and respond to guest needs in real time, significantly enhancing overall service quality.

The company’s data management application, FX Pulze, is specially designed to provide hotel management with access to detailed operational insights, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning. Overall, the FX cloud suite carries an innovative approach that enhances efficiency and elevates guest experiences through personalised service and streamlined management.

Understanding the evolving needs of today’s hospitality consumers, especially the new generations, Social Hotel Dubai recognises the importance of technology-driven service. Located in bustling Dubai, the hotel’s primary audiences are Gen Z and Millennials, guests whose hospitality palette extends to speedy, tech-savvy and personalised experiences. By leveraging IDS Next’s cloud solutions, Social Hotel Dubai is well-positioned to meet and exceed these expectations, ensuring a superior service that aligns with these demands.

Philippe Harb, CEO of Social Hotels, commented on their experience with IDS Next. “Social Hotel and IDS Next both emerged as young, exciting brands in the Dubai market. Frankly, when we set this objective, it was largely an aspiration. We wanted to shift our operations to a cloud platform while also shifting the mindset of our customers and employees alike about the value of technology. We understood the power of differentiation in the Dubai market; the idea of using a cloud tool to express and exchange that vision was surely exciting.”

IDS Next’s CEO, Binu Mathews, expressed his thoughts about this new collaboration, “Social Hotel’s requirements are modern, and therefore, need modern solutions. As hospitality solution providers known for our cloud-native and mobile solutions, IDS Next is glad to step in, digitally powering the hotel’s goal to cater to the new generations.”

“We are glad that our ERP solution can reinforce the discerning service of the Social Hotel,” added Rajesh P Yadav, CRO of IDS Next. “With IDS Next’s innovation joined with Social Hotel’s lively ambience, we are poised to deliver an unparalleled experience to the guests.”

Together with Social Hotel’s commitment to ‘champion the essence of new generations’, IDS Next solutions are poised to bring novelty to the guests, painted with hints of digital hospitality and contemporary service.

About Social Hotel Dubai

Social Hotel is a chic four-star haven formerly known as Byblos Hotel Tecom, now reborn and buzzing with excitement for its grand debut! Nestled in the heart of vibrant Dubai, our hotel is primed to cater to the discerning tastes of Gen Z and millennials, promising an unparalleled hospitality experience. As a guest of Social Hotel, prepare to immerse yourself in a laid-back yet lively ambience that encapsulates the essence of Dubai’s contemporary culture. It’s more than just a stay; it’s an extraordinary journey that resonates with your values and aspirations. Social Hotel isn’t just another lodging option, it’s Dubai’s ultimate lifestyle destination curated exclusively for the dynamic spirit of Gen Z and millennials. With a steadfast dedication to individuality, diversity, and inclusivity, we’re rewriting the rules of hospitality, embracing and championing the essence of your generation. For more, www.socialhoteldubai.com

About IDS Next

IDS Next is the largest hospitality solutions provider in emerging markets, catering to global customers in 50+ countries with award-winning software. Streamlining both front and back-office hospitality operations, IDS Next provides full-stack ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, leisure and wellness sectors and integrates with over 350 leading technology partners. Having over 35 years of experience, the company promises the most secure operations with its PA DSS-certified and GDPR-compliant solutions. Today, the company powers 220+ hotel chains, 300,000+ rooms, 25,000+ POS outlets and 300+ leisure venues across the globe and is trusted by multiple renowned hospitality brands, including Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Choice Hotels and Louvre Hotels Group. For more, www.idsnext.com