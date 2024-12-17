IDS Next Recognised as a Qualified Phase 2 E-Invoicing Solution Provider by ZATCA, KSA

IDS Next, a leading provider of hospitality solutions, has officially been recognised by the ZATCA as a qualified provider of Phase 2 E-Invoicing solutions

SAUDI ARABIA, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Data Systems Arabia Limited (IDS Next), a leading provider of smart hospitality solutions, has officially been recognised by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) as a qualified provider of Phase 2 E-Invoicing solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This recognition strengthens IDS Next's position as a key player in Saudi Arabia's digital transformation efforts.

In line with this recognition, IDS Next commenced the first implementation of Phase 2 E-Invoicing for Cloud City Hotel in Al Baha, KSA, this month, where the company’s FortuneNext on-premise hospitality solution is now live. In addition, the company also completed the successful deployment of the FX Cloud Suite for Karan Gulf Services Company in Jubail, KSA. This deployment, also completed in November 2024, further reinforces IDS Next's growing presence in the Saudi market and its ability to provide tailored, scalable solutions to businesses across various sectors.

These pilot efforts demonstrate IDS Next's capabilities in enabling businesses to comply with the Kingdom’s e-invoicing regulations and its evolving digital business framework. This deployment is expected to pave the way for broader adoption across the region, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring seamless integration into the KSA's tax system.

Commenting on this achievement, Rajesh P Yadav, Chief Revenue Officer of IDS Next shared, "We are proud of our ability to help businesses comply with KSA's tax regulations while enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring a smooth integration into the national e-invoicing guidelines."

"IDS Next is excited to continue supporting the digital transformation of businesses across the region. The official ZATCA recognition is another step in our efforts to deliver high-quality, scalable solutions that not only meet regulatory requirements but also drive business growth.", shared the company's CEO, Binu Mathews.

IDS Next is focused on empowering businesses in Saudi Arabia. With the company's recently opened direct office in Riyadh and certification under the National Tourism Monitoring Program, IDS Next remains confident about its continued expansion in the region.

About IDS Next

IDS Next is the largest hospitality solutions provider in emerging markets, catering to global customers in 50+ countries with award-winning software. Streamlining both front and back-office hospitality operations, IDS Next provides full-stack ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, leisure and wellness sectors and integrates with over 350 leading technology partners. Having over 35 years of experience, the company promises the most secure operations with its PA DSS-certified and GDPR-compliant solutions. Today, the company powers 220+ hotel chains, 300,000+ rooms, 25,000+ POS outlets and 300+ leisure venues across the globe and is trusted by global brands, including Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Taj Hotels, and ITC Hotels. In KSA, we empower renowned hospitality names in the region, including Ramada by Wyndham KFR and Andorra Village, Riyadh, Massara House and Ramada Encore, Al Khobar, Ramada Al Rawada Madinah, Ramada Al Tayseer Makkah, Royal Casablanca, Jeddah, Karan Hotel, Jubail, Swiss International Hotel, Al Qassim, Cloud City Hotel, Al Baha. For more, www.idsnext.com

Legal Disclaimer:

