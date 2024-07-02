Senate Bill 186 Printer's Number 1804

PENNSYLVANIA, July 2 - HOUSE AMENDED

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

186

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH,

SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, BROWN, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,

STEFANO, ROBINSON, SAVAL AND CAPPELLETTI, JANUARY 30, 2023

AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,

JULY 2, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 42 (JUDICIARY AND

JUDICIAL PROCEDURE) and 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, IN LIMITATION OF TIME,

FURTHER PROVIDING FOR INFANCY, INSANITY OR IMPRISONMENT; IN

MATTERS AFFECTING GOVERNMENT UNITS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR

EXCEPTIONS TO SOVEREIGN IMMUNITY AND FOR EXCEPTIONS TO

GOVERNMENTAL IMMUNITY; MAKING A REPEAL; AND making editorial

changes to replace references to the term "child pornography"

with references to the term "child sexual abuse material."

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 3051(k) and 6312(d) heading and

Subchapter C heading of Chapter 76 of Title 18 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 3051. Civil causes of action.

* * *

(k) Definitions.--The following words and phrases when used

in this section shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Sex trade." An act, which if proven beyond a reasonable

