Senate Bill 186 Printer's Number 1804
PENNSYLVANIA, July 2 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 169, 1678
PRINTER'S NO. 1804
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
186
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH,
SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, BROWN, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,
STEFANO, ROBINSON, SAVAL AND CAPPELLETTI, JANUARY 30, 2023
AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,
JULY 2, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 42 (JUDICIARY AND
JUDICIAL PROCEDURE) and 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, IN LIMITATION OF TIME,
FURTHER PROVIDING FOR INFANCY, INSANITY OR IMPRISONMENT; IN
MATTERS AFFECTING GOVERNMENT UNITS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR
EXCEPTIONS TO SOVEREIGN IMMUNITY AND FOR EXCEPTIONS TO
GOVERNMENTAL IMMUNITY; MAKING A REPEAL; AND making editorial
changes to replace references to the term "child pornography"
with references to the term "child sexual abuse material."
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 3051(k) and 6312(d) heading and
Subchapter C heading of Chapter 76 of Title 18 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 3051. Civil causes of action.
* * *
(k) Definitions.--The following words and phrases when used
in this section shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Sex trade." An act, which if proven beyond a reasonable
