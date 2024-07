Senate Bill 1144 Printer's Number 1806

PENNSYLVANIA, July 2 - ROUTE 30 IN COLUMBIA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, AS THE MAJOR

GENERAL EDWARD C. SHANNON MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A

BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 5802, CARRYING LOGAN

BOULEVARD OVER NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILROAD IN THE CITY OF

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, AS THE CPL PATRICK C. FARRELL AND PVT

JAMES J. FARRELL MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE,

IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 5879, CARRYING STATE ROUTE 4027

(SOUTH EAGLE VALLEY ROAD) OVER BALD EAGLE CREEK IN SNYDER

TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, AS THE SGM CHARLES B. MILLS, SR.

MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE

KEY 18728, CARRYING PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 829 OVER THE JUNIATA

RIVER IN UNION TOWNSHIP, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, AS THE PFC

CHARLES SHORE GREENLAND MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A

BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 18843, CARRYING STATE ROUTE

3006 (LOGGING ROAD 31011) OVER GREAT TROUGH CREEK IN WOOD

TOWNSHIP, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, AS THE PFC WASCO (SPIDER) PAWUK

MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE

KEY 31529, CARRYING STATE ROUTE 1007 OVER THE STONYCREEK

RIVER IN STONYCREEK TOWNSHIP, SOMERSET COUNTY, AS THE

CORPORAL CARL LYNN WALKER MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A

BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 7027, CARRYING PENNSYLVANIA

ROUTE 413 OVER U.S. ROUTE 1 IN MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, BUCKS

COUNTY, AS THE LANCE CORPORAL JOHN F. MUFFLER MEMORIAL

BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A PORTION OF U.S. ROUTE 222 FROM THE

INTERCHANGE WITH U.S. ROUTE 30 IN MANHEIM TOWNSHIP TO THE

INTERCHANGE WITH INTERSTATE 76, ALSO KNOWN AS THE

PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE, IN EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER

COUNTY, AS THE SENATOR NOAH W. WENGER MEMORIAL HIGHWAY;

DESIGNATING THE WESTBOUND BRIDGE CARRYING INTERSTATE 90 OVER

SIX MILE CREEK IN HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, ERIE COUNTY, AS THE

CPL. JARRID L. KING MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE,

IDENTIFIED BY BRIDGE KEY 31447, CARRYING PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE

403 OVER THE STONYCREEK RIVER IN QUEMAHONING TOWNSHIP,

SOMERSET COUNTY, AS THE CAPTAIN LEROY FREEMAN BERKEBILE

MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE

KEY 8414, CARRYING PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE 56 OVER WALTERS AVENUE

IN RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, AS THE PFC WALLACE RICE

MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING THE BRIDGES, IDENTIFIED AS

SOUTHERN BELTWAY 258 AND SOUTHERN BELTWAY 259, IN CECIL

TOWNSHIP, WASHINGTON COUNTY, AS THE LANCE CORPORAL ROBERT

ALAN "BUCKY" MCPHERSON MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE,

IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 22612, LOCATED ON PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE

72 IN SWATARA TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, OVER THE SWATARA

CREEK AS THE SENATOR DAVID J. ARNOLD, JR., MEMORIAL BRIDGE;

DESIGNATING THE BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 5059,

CARRYING STATE ROUTE 2021 OVER MINERAL SPRINGS CREEK IN THE

CITY OF READING, BERKS COUNTY, AS THE PFC LAWRENCE J. DEISHER

MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING THE BRIDGE, IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE

KEY 6917, CARRYING STATE ROUTE 4202 OVER PENNSYLVANIA ROUTE

611 IN DOYLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY, AS THE DONALD E.

PARLEE MEMORIAL BRIDGE; DESIGNATING THE PORTION OF STATE

ROUTE 2017, ALSO KNOWN AS LISBURN ROAD, FROM SEGMENT

90/OFFSET 300 TO SEGMENT 90/OFFSET 2200 IN LOWER ALLEN

TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, AS THE SGT. JOSUE "ROCKY" SAEZ,

JR., MEMORIAL ROAD; DESIGNATING THE PORTION OF STATE ROUTE

1016, ALSO KNOWN AS HOLME AVENUE, FROM THE INTERSECTION WITH

WINCHESTER AVENUE TO THE INTERSECTION WITH HOLME CIRCLE, IN

THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA, PHILADELPHIA COUNTY, AS THE

SERGEANT TIMOTHY SIMPSON MEMORIAL ROAD; DESIGNATING A BRIDGE,

IDENTIFIED AS BRIDGE KEY 8345, ON THAT PORTION OF U.S. ROUTE

