Senate Bill 1246 Printer's Number 1805

PENNSYLVANIA, July 2 - under this section, 49 U.S.C. § 5329 (relating to public

transportation safety program) and the associated Federal

regulations set forth and adopted for oversight for each fixed

guideway public transportation system.

(b) Program standard.--The SSO Office shall establish,

adopt, administer and enforce the SSO program standard in a

manner consistent with , but which does not exceed, the

requirements set by the Federal Transit Administration and all

applicable Federal and State law. AND COMPLIANT WITH THE

REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIED UNDER THIS SECTION, 49 U.S.C. § 5329 AND

THE ASSOCIATED FEDERAL REGULATIONS SET FORTH AND ADOPTED FOR

OVERSIGHT FOR EACH FIXED GUIDEWAY PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

SYSTEM. The SSO Office shall annually review and consult with

each fixed guideway public transportation system that the SSO

Office oversees in the development of the SSO program

standard. The consultation under this subsection must

demonstrate , in writing, that the SSO Office has taken each

fixed guideway public transportation system's comments, concerns

and feedback under good faith consideration in further adopting,

implementing and maintaining the SSO program standard.

(c) Risk-based inspections, investigations, audits, testing

and other oversight activities.--

(1) The SSO Office shall conduct risk-based inspections,

investigations, audits and other oversight activities at each

fixed guideway public transportation system.

(2) In carrying out the requirements under this

subsection, the SSO Office shall enter the facilities of each

fixed guideway public transportation system, at reasonable

times and in a reasonable manner, either physically or

virtually, to inspect infrastructure, equipment, records,

