Senate Bill 1246 Printer's Number 1805
PENNSYLVANIA, July 2 - under this section, 49 U.S.C. § 5329 (relating to public
transportation safety program) and the associated Federal
regulations set forth and adopted for oversight for each fixed
guideway public transportation system.
(b) Program standard.--The SSO Office shall establish,
adopt, administer and enforce the SSO program standard in a
manner consistent with , but which does not exceed, the
requirements set by the Federal Transit Administration and all
applicable Federal and State law. AND COMPLIANT WITH THE
REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIED UNDER THIS SECTION, 49 U.S.C. § 5329 AND
THE ASSOCIATED FEDERAL REGULATIONS SET FORTH AND ADOPTED FOR
OVERSIGHT FOR EACH FIXED GUIDEWAY PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
SYSTEM. The SSO Office shall annually review and consult with
each fixed guideway public transportation system that the SSO
Office oversees in the development of the SSO program
standard. The consultation under this subsection must
demonstrate , in writing, that the SSO Office has taken each
fixed guideway public transportation system's comments, concerns
and feedback under good faith consideration in further adopting,
implementing and maintaining the SSO program standard.
(c) Risk-based inspections, investigations, audits, testing
and other oversight activities.--
(1) The SSO Office shall conduct risk-based inspections,
investigations, audits and other oversight activities at each
fixed guideway public transportation system.
(2) In carrying out the requirements under this
subsection, the SSO Office shall enter the facilities of each
fixed guideway public transportation system, at reasonable
times and in a reasonable manner, either physically or
virtually, to inspect infrastructure, equipment, records,
