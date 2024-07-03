Submit Release
SMARTECH Unveils Global Adoption of MANEWFACTURING™ Trademark

"We believe the MANEWFACTURING™ brand name accurately represents SMARTECH's vision of cutting-edge, technology-driven production."
— Hanoch Magid, SMARTECH’s CEO
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTECH, a leader in delivering groundbreaking technologies to the industrial sector and pioneering autonomous production capabilities, is excited to announce the global adoption of its MANEWFACTURING™ trademark. This trademark has been recognized in various regions worldwide, including the USA, Europe, China, Australia, Japan and recently Brazil.

“We believe the MANEWFACTURING™ brand name accurately represents SMARTECH’s vision of cutting-edge, technology-driven production,” said Hanoch Magid, SMARTECH’s CEO. “The traditional manufacturing sector is undergoing a transformation into an advanced MANEWFACTURING™ domain. With our digital AI Autonomous Manufacturing platform and Raw Materials Systems deployed across five continents, SMARTECH is well-positioned to lead this evolution.”

Hanoch Magid added, “The manufacturing sector is one of the largest in the global economy. We are confident that companies leveraging MANEWFACTURING™ technologies will outperform those that do not. Moreover, they will attract tech talents who are currently inclined towards the high-tech sector.”

About SMARTECH

SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by unleashing the latent potential of data impacting raw materials and processes, and helping industries upgrade their plants to smart, autonomous factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, data-driven and sustainable assets.

SMARTECH - Manewfacturing™ Technologies has a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America. For more information about SMARTECH solutions, visit www.smartech.com.

For media and press inquiries, please contact:

Nathalie Vaknin, VP Marketing
SMARTECH Manewfacturing™ Technologies
+972 54-760-7024
nathalie.vaknin@smartech.com

