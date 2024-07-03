Williston Barracks / Interstate Wrong Way Driver

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1004655

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 2, 2024 at approximately 2237 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Beginning at Exit 16, Colchester

VIOLATION:

Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Sherman Adams

AGE: 91

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 2, 2024 at approximately 2237 hours, Vermont State Police received several reports of a wrong way driver on Interstate 89 near Exit 16 (Mile Marker 91) in the town of Colchester. Troopers along with Williston Police Department responded immediately and located a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lane south of Exit 13. Troopers were able to successfully stop the vehicle at mile marker 86.8 in the town of South Burlington.

The operator was identified as Sherman Adams (91) of Fairfax. Adams was subsequently transported to the Williston Barracks and later brought to the UVM Medical Center for an evaluation. Adams was later issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on August 13, 2024 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Gross Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: August 13, 2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court.

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

