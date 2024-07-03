Wood County Route 18, Laurel Creek Road, Will be Closed, On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, and Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Wood County Route 18, Laurel Creek Road, will be closed from milepost 1.0, to milepost 6.0, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, and Wednesday, July 3, 2024, for a pipe installation. The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open after 5:00 p.m. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.
