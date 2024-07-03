Top-Rated Equine Rescue Saddles Up for Holiday Fundraiser
EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place for Peanut, Inc., a nonprofit equine rescue and therapy program, will host its annual holiday fundraiser, The Mane Attraction: Steeds and Stars, on November 9, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM CST at The Mayfair Ranch, 10118 Mayfair Ln, Brenham, TX 77833. The event aims to raise funds to support the rescue and rehabilitation of horses, and provide equine-assisted therapy to those in need.
Founded in January 2016 by Megan Cardet, A Place for Peanut is dedicated to rescuing equines facing dire circumstances. The organization works to shed light on the hidden atrocities endured by unwanted horses, including the existence of kill pens and the grim fate of horses shipped to Mexico for slaughter. Under Megan Cardet's leadership, the organization has become a sanctuary for transformation and healing.
The holiday fundraiser will feature equestrian demonstrations, a gourmet dinner, live music, whiskey and tequila tastings, hand-rolled cigars, and silent and live auctions. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with fellow horse enthusiasts and support the mission of A Place for Peanut.
A Place for Peanut has been recognized with the GreatNonprofits Top-Rated badge, reflecting its standard of excellence and transparency. Contributions to this 501c3 organization directly impact the lives of rescued horses, ensuring they receive the necessary care and rehabilitation.
The event is an opportunity for supporters to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these animals. By attending, participants will help rewrite the stories of unwanted horses and contribute to the organization's ongoing efforts to provide care and kindness to equines in need.
Freddy Cruz
Founded in January 2016 by Megan Cardet, A Place for Peanut is dedicated to rescuing equines facing dire circumstances. The organization works to shed light on the hidden atrocities endured by unwanted horses, including the existence of kill pens and the grim fate of horses shipped to Mexico for slaughter. Under Megan Cardet's leadership, the organization has become a sanctuary for transformation and healing.
The holiday fundraiser will feature equestrian demonstrations, a gourmet dinner, live music, whiskey and tequila tastings, hand-rolled cigars, and silent and live auctions. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with fellow horse enthusiasts and support the mission of A Place for Peanut.
A Place for Peanut has been recognized with the GreatNonprofits Top-Rated badge, reflecting its standard of excellence and transparency. Contributions to this 501c3 organization directly impact the lives of rescued horses, ensuring they receive the necessary care and rehabilitation.
The event is an opportunity for supporters to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these animals. By attending, participants will help rewrite the stories of unwanted horses and contribute to the organization's ongoing efforts to provide care and kindness to equines in need.
Freddy Cruz
Speke Podcasting
+1 713-858-8150
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok