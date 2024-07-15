Submit Release
New Podcast Pulls Back Curtain on America's Costly Healthcare System

Listen to Your Health, Your Wealth on your favorite podcast platform

Renown neurologist Dr. Eddie Patton Jr. enters the podcast universe

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the new podcast Your Health, Your Wealth, renowned neurologist Dr. Eddie Patton exposes the hidden forces behind medical costs for millions of Americans. From the fragmented healthcare infrastructure to hospital billing practices and pharmaceutical pricing, Dr. Patton provides an extensive examination of why the U.S. spends significantly more on healthcare than other nations.

"The US healthcare system emphasizes autonomy and choice for patients,” said Dr. Patton during episode one. "Accessibility is a key term that will be important in healthcare as we move forward."

Dr. Eddie Patton is a recipient of Texas Monthly Magazine's SuperDoctors®, Houstonia Magazine's Top Doctors awards, and was appointed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to the Texas Council on Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders. He has an MBA and advanced training in healthcare administration. These accolades, along with his decades of experience, make him the ideal host for a podcast like this.

The podcast is a must-listen for anyone grappling with skyrocketing premiums, outrageous medical bills, or lack of access to quality care. Dr. Patton encourages listeners to "Increase your mindset, health set, and heart set as it pertains to your health and the healthcare system.”

Your Health, Your Wealth is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major platforms.

