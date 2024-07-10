CRAVEBOOKS REVOLUTIONIZES BOOK MARKETING WITH FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND KICKSTARTER PROMOTION SERVICE

CraveBooks announced a new book marketing service for authors with Kickstarter publishing projects

BERTHOUD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a webinar presented by CraveBooks and Kickstarter earlier this week, CraveBooks announced a new book marketing service for authors with Kickstarter projects. The book promotion company is the first of its kind to offer a way for authors to promote their Kickstarter publishing campaigns to the company’s reader-subscriber lists. This is big news for the thousands of authors who sell books on the crowdfunding platform.

With over 66,000 publishing projects currently on Kickstarter, there’s a high demand from authors seeking to reach more readers and project backers. CraveBooks is now meeting that demand.

"CraveBooks is proud to lead the way in offering authors a direct connection to readers who are passionate about supporting new and innovative book projects. Our Kickstarter promotion service is a game-changer for authors looking to turn their literary dreams into reality." - Cary, CEO of CraveBooks

More and more authors are adding Kickstarter to their book marketing strategy this year. The platform provides new opportunities for selling books beyond traditional retailers, including being able to launch a new book on a shoestring budget and offer special formats of existing titles that authors and small publishers may not have been able to afford and produce. Authors can be more creative with how they present their books, and readers love the exclusive offerings.

"This new CraveBooks Kickstarter promotion is exciting because it allows authors the opportunity to reach beyond their current circle of followers to a much wider audience.” -Kerrie, Event & Outreach Manager of CraveBooks

The more ways authors can promote their Kickstarter project to readers, the more likely they are to meet and exceed their funding goals. That’s where this new service from CraveBooks comes in, linking book projects to thousands of readers and backers who want to know about these books and be part of the process.

For more information, watch the replay of the webinar, Unlocking Kickstarter’s Potential for Authors https://youtu.be/2J3w6zYdAd8, or visit https://cravebooks.com/kickstarter



ABOUT CRAVEBOOKS

CraveBooks was founded by Vijay Jain and Cary Bergeron to improve how readers find authors. Our passion for literature and technology drives us to pioneer innovative solutions in the publishing world. We stand at the forefront of technology-driven solutions that empower authors to reach wider audiences, help publishers streamline their operations, and offer book enthusiasts immersive experiences. Our commitment to excellence and innovation has made us a trusted partner for authors, publishers, and readers worldwide.