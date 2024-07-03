Summer Splash Events at Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" Guests Cool Off at Naruto, Godzilla, and Shin-chan Attractions

Visitors can get soaked and enjoy the summer heat! Perform the hand-seals to activate the ninjutsu Visitors get splashed right in front of the life-sized Godzilla! Photo props for making lasting memories with friends Visitors must evade the water cannons and use water guns to solve the riddles!

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori", located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, is holding the following summer splash events at several of its attractions. Park visitors can get soaking wet to cool off and face the summer heat at areas themed on Japanese pop culture.

■NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato: “Activate the Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet Jutsu”

The "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction is holding a summertime event, "Activate the Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet Jutsu” from Saturday, July 6th to Sunday, September 1st, as part of its midsummer "Great Water-Escape Ninjutsu Festival 2024". In this event, participants are instructed on the hand seals required to activate the "Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet Jutsu" by Shinobi-Zato ninja staff in front of Hokage Rock. As depicted in the anime, this is a high-level jutsu which requires many hand seals to activate, but performing them correctly with the help of elite "jōnin" ninja staff will launch a 50-liter water bomb from the ground! Participants also receive a "Great Water-Escape Ninjutsu Festival" original sticker.

Event visitors are challenged to unleash their ninjutsu, become shinobi ninjas, and enjoy a cool summer experience at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.

■Summary

Event Period: July 6th (Sat) - September 1st (Sun)

Location: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, within Nijigen no Mori (2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

Content: Participants must activate the "Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet Jutsu" using ninja hand seals, launching a massive water bomb into the air. Those who succeed can receive a "Great Water-Escape Ninjutsu Festival" original sticker.

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Last Entry 8:00 p.m.)

Price: Free

※Separate attraction entrance fee is required.

※To participate, guests can simply ask Shinobi-Zato staff.

Notes:

・There are no changing rooms within the attraction.

・Water may spray outside the designated event area.

Homepage: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

© 岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ



■Godzilla Interception Operation: “Splash Godzilla”

The "Godzilla Interception Operation" attraction is holding its popular annual "Splash Godzilla" event from Saturday, July 6th to Monday, September 30th, taking participants on an "emergency special mission" as operatives at the National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD).

Godzilla has made landfall on Nijigen no Mori in Awaji Island, and has been rendered immobile. As NIGOD operatives, visitors must cool the immobilized monster with massive jets of water – two huge water cannons are set off as operatives zipline into Godzilla's gaping jaws, for sopping wet and refreshing ride. To document a successfully completed mission, this year's event introduces original new props for the photo spot. The photo spot is well within the splash zone of the water cannons, so guests can commemorate a very wet summer memory at "Splash Godzilla".

■Summary

Event Period: July 6th (Sat) - September 30th (Mon)

Location: Godzilla Interception Operation, within Nijigen no Mori (2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

Content: Participants become operatives of the National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) to cool down the immobilized Godzilla. Two huge water cannons send jets of water into the air right as operatives zipline into the monster's mouth.

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Last Entry 8:00 p.m.)

Price: Included in attraction ticket sets.

Adults (over 12 years, 120 cm height, between 25~110 kg): 3,800 yen (tax incl.)

Children (5-11 years, over 120 cm height, between 25~100 kg): 2,200 yen (tax incl.)

※Kids Tickets do not include event entry.

Homepage: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

■Crayon Shin-chan Adventure Park: “Shin-chan's Doki-Doki Underwater Adventure”

The "Crayon Shin-chan Adventure Park" attraction is having the summertime splash event "Shin-chan's Doki-Doki Underwater Adventure" at its "Great Warring States Adventure!" athletic course. Guests must dodge the water cannons shooting up 70 liters of water at a time while searching for treasure with water guns in hand! The limited-time summer event continues from Saturday, July 6th to Sunday, September 1st.

At the event, guests search for cards that hint at how to open a treasure chest, all while dodging seven water cannons of various sizes set up across the area. The hints appear on the cards when wet, so participants can use their water guns to decipher the clues. Those who solve all of the clues can receive original "Crayon Shin-chan Adventure Park" merchandise.

This dripping-wet water event was made for the white-hot summer heat! Guests can also try out the thrilling 8-meter-tall athletic course to test their physical prowess.

■Summary

Event Period: July 6th (Sat) - September 1st (Sun)

Location: Crayon Shin-chan Adventure Park, within Nijigen no Mori (2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

Content: Participants must find hint cards scattered around the athletic course area in order to find the hidden treasure box, all while evading jets of water blasting into the air from seven water cannons of varying sizes. Participants use their water guns to decipher the clues. Those who find all the clues and open the treasure box can receive an original "Crayon Shin-chan Adventure Park" merchandise.

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Last Entry 5 p.m.)

Price: Free ※Separate attraction entrance fee is required.

Homepage: https://nijigennomori.com/en/crayonshinchan_adventurepark/

ⓒ臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK

ⓒ臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 1993-2024

■Overview: Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" Within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park

Since 2008, Pasona Group has collaborated with local government agencies and organizations on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, with various initiatives aimed at attracting human resources to the island, taking a unique approach to regional revitalization. Following the prefectural government's call for private business proposals for the development of Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, the "Awaji Manga & Anime Project" was selected in 2013. Since then, in the expansive 134.8 hectares of beautiful natural parkland, a number of new facilities have been created and developed with the aim of revitalizing the region through tourism.

Details are available on the homepage: https://nijigennomori.com/en/