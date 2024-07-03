Experience an Unforgettable day of Exquisite food, Insightful Workshops with Keynote Speaker Steven Kotler and Professional Violin Performer Josh Vietti

One of the best immersive, entertaining, and educative events for authentic entrepreneurs and investors I've attended” — Palooza Attendee

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakfast Palooza Presented by Pono.ai to Launch on August 2, 2024

The highly anticipated Breakfast Palooza, presented by Pono.ai, is set to officially launch on August 2, 2024, at the Dejoria Center at High Star Ranch in Kamas, Utah. Nestled in the scenic vistas of Kamas, Utah, the Dejoria Center stands as a premier event venue known for its luxurious amenities and breathtaking surroundings. With its state-of-the-art facilities, the center offers unparalleled comfort and convenience for attendees.

This full-day event, running from 9 AM to 8 PM, promises to be a celebration of entrepreneurship, incredible personal and professional development education, and an immersive experience for entrepreneurs and investors that will form incredible memories, build business and strengthen the community. The event provides attendees a space to learn and share new ideas alongside high-performing entrepreneurs, and enjoy a day filled with inspiration, entertainment, and delicious food.

Event Highlights

Guest Speakers and Workshops:

--Pete Zaccagnino, a 7-time world champion racing pilot and founder of PC Aviators, will discuss his entrepreneurial story and techniques for eliminating distractions and remaining focused.

--Steven Kotler, World renowned speaker, researcher, founder of Flow Research Collective and author of "The Art of Impossible," will deliver the keynote speech and conduct a value packed workshop on Flow State, focus, and human optimization to help entrepreneurs better understand how to optimize their focus and performance.

--Lacey Byrd, will lead an immersive workshop on PERMA model and positive psychology and lead a group workshop to help

Participants, Our room will consist of high performing, brilliant entrepreneurs and investors willing to help aid and solve problems together.

Gourmet Meals:

The entire event will consist of delectable food starting with flowing real maple syrup from Northern Eagle Market, warm pancakes and french toast dippers from Kodiak Cakes and sausage, eggs, and bacon. Lunch will be provided by various food trucks on site, offering a diverse array of delicious options to cater to all tastes.

As the day progresses, attendees can look forward to a mouth-watering Texas BBQ featuring homestyle sides and desserts, ensuring that everyone leaves full of good food and memories.

Palooza Games Challenge:

The highlight of the Palooza Games Challenge is a dynamic and interactive game designed to test entrepreneurial skills and foster teamwork. In this game, attendees will form teams and face a series of business-related challenges, each aimed at solving real-world problems. As teams progress through each level, they will encounter new obstacles requiring innovative thinking, strategic planning, and effective communication.

Exclusive Musical Performance:

Josh Vietti, a world-renowned electric violin performer from Los Angeles, will provide a unique and unforgettable concert during dinner. With millions of streams and views, Vietti's performance is sure to be a highlight of the event.

Sponsors Resources:

Various sponsors will be available at the event helping provide resources, guidance and tools to enable business growth, funding, and scale. Additionally investment options will be available for investors to diversify portfolio.

Interested in sponsorship for upcoming Breakfast Palooza events throughout the US contact us below!

---

Join us at the Breakfast Palooza on August 2nd, 2024 for a day of delicious food, insightful workshops, and inspiring performances. Whether you are an entrepreneur, a local community member, or an investor, this event is designed to provide value and foster connections.

Book your spot today and be part of this extraordinary event!

For more information and to register, visit www.breakfastpalooza.com

