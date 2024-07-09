Trailblazing Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Carl Truesdale Announces New YouTube Show 'Beyond the Surface'
Tune In July 12 For Weekly Episodes With Captivating Patient Stories, Remarkable Results, And Inside Look At The High-Stakes World Of Plastic SurgeryBEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneering facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Carl Truesdale, is excited to announce the launch of a new reality show, "Beyond the Surface," presented by Ascension Productions LLC, premiering on YouTube (Truesdale Facial Plastic Surgery) on July 12, 2024. The series blends life changing patient transformations with humor, family and office dynamics, and a celebration of self-acceptance.
What sets "Beyond the Surface" apart from conventional plastic surgery TV shows is its deep dive into the emotional and psychological aspects of facial rejuvenation. Each episode shows more than just a makeover; it’s a story of courage, resilience, and the pursuit of self-confidence. Viewers will join patients as they prepare for surgery, experience the transformative impact, and see how it reshapes their lives beyond mere aesthetics.
Dr. Truesdale, Beverly Hills' only African American facial plastic surgeon, offers a unique perspective. In this series, he explains the entire surgical process, guiding viewers through pre-surgical consultations to post-operative recovery, with an emphasis on the emotional and mental health aspects that are often overlooked. "I want to change the narrative around plastic surgery," says Dr. Truesdale. "This series is about more than physical changes; it's about unveiling the emotional journeys that happen beneath the surface."
"Beyond the Surface" invites viewers to explore:
-Beyond the Superficial: Discover the connections between facial aesthetics, mental health, self-care, and patients’ journeys to rebuild and reimagine their lives as their most confident selves.
-Beyond the Appearance: Follow the heartfelt journeys of real patients as they navigate their decisions and transformations through facial plastic surgery.
-Beyond the Surgeon: Peek into the life of Dr. Truesdale to learn how a surgeon thinks, and get a rare view into the challenges and triumphs he faces both at home and in his Beverly Hills practice.
-Beyond the Medicine: Learn what it took to start and maintain a successful plastic surgery practice in one of the world’s most competitive locations, and see a behind-the-scenes look at the business side of medicine.
Tune in to the weekly episodes of "Beyond the Surface" on www.youtube.com/@Dr.Truesdale starting on July 12, 2024 at 5PM PST.
The official trailer is out now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GaRMSCMJJDs
About Dr. Carl Truesdale
Dr. Carl Truesdale is a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon with a passion for helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals. With a profound knowledge of facial anatomy and an artist’s eye, he delivers natural-looking results for surgical and non-surgical procedures. A summa cum laude graduate of Morehouse College, he earned his M.D. from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Truesdale completed a 5-year residence in Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Michigan and a competitive facial plastic surgery fellowship in Beverly Hills, where he now practices. He is an active member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. A "modern-day renaissance man," he is also a portrait artist, musician, and pilot. For more information, please visit www.doctortruesdale.com and follow along on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
