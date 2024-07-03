Local Distribution Company Firebird Sounds LLC Teams up with Maine Artist Steve Marquis(Formally of 6GIG) for solo debut
Maine Artist and Musician Steve Marquis (Formally of 6GIG) Teams up with Local Distibution Company Firebird Sounds LLC to Release his Debut Solo Single.
One time while on vacation this thing happened…. then I wrote a song about it.”PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maine artist and musician Steve Marquis (formally of 6GIG) is gearing up to release his debut solo single "SUNNY DAZE" with the help of local audio and video distribution company, Firebird Sounds LLC, based out of Brunswick, ME. The single will drop on all major platforms this Friday, July 5th.
— Steve Marquis
Founding member of 6GIG (Ultimatum Records) Steve’s song “Hit the Ground” got the band signed within 30 days of its initial local airplay. "Hit the Ground" became Phoenix Magazine's song of the year, was featured on National Lampoons Van Wilders (Ryan Reynolds and Tara Reid) movie soundtrack and was used in the classic video game NHL “Hits”. While a member of 6GIG, Steve toured the United States and Canada extensively, booked by The William Morris Agency and opening for bands such as the Goo Goo Dolls, Tonic, and God Smack. Steve has worked with great people in the music industry such as legendary producer Ron ST. Germain and mastering greats like Bob Ludwig and Adam Ayan. 6GIG's music has been featured in movie soundtrack’s such as Gretchen Mol's movie "Attraction" as well as X-Games promotions.
These days, Steve is writing, recording, and releasing new material. His solo single “SUNNY DAZE” is the first of many prepared to rain down on ears hungry for real music that want to smile while keeping one eye open.
Pre-save Steve's single "SUNNY DAZE" today!
