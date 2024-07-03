Local Distribution Company Firebird Sounds LLC Teams up with Up-and-Coming Maine Artist Julia Gagnon for Debut Release
Up-and-Coming Maine Artist Julia Gagnon Teams up with Local Audio & Video Distibution Company Firebird Sounds LLC to Release her Debut Single, "Here in Maine".BRUNSWICK , MAINE, UNITED STATES , July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Up-and-Coming Maine Artist Julia Gagnon will be teaming up with Firebird Sounds LLC, an audio & video distribution company based out of Brunswick, ME to release her debut single. Fresh off American Idol, where Julia ended her season in the top 7, and in the midst of her HOMECOMING TOUR 24', she will be releasing her debut single, HERE IN MAINE, on July 5, 2024.
Pre-save the single HERE IN MAINE today by clicking HERE
To learn more about Julia Gagnon, including her HERE IN MAINE: HOMECOMING TOUR 24' schedule, follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JuliaSingsABit
To learn more about Firebird Sounds LLC and what we do CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO!
