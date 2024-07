Local Distribution Company Firebird Sounds LLC Teams up with Up-and-Coming Maine Artist Julia Gagnon for Debut Release

Up-and-Coming Maine artist Julia Gagnon teams up with local audio & video distribution company Firebird Sounds LLC to release her debut single "HERE IN MAINE" on Friday July 5, 2024.

BRUNSWICK , MAINE, UNITED STATES , July 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Up-and-Coming Maine Artist Julia Gagnon will be teaming up with Firebird Sounds LLC, an audio & video distribution company based out of Brunswick, ME to release her debut single. Fresh off American Idol, where Julia ended her season in the top 7, and in the midst of her HOMECOMING TOUR 24', she will be releasing her debut single, HERE IN MAINE, on July 5, 2024.To learn more about Julia Gagnon, including her HERE IN MAINE: HOMECOMING TOUR 24' schedule, follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JuliaSingsABit